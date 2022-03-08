Columbia Banking System, Inc. (NASDAQ:COLB) Shares Sold by Tudor Investment Corp Et Al

Tudor Investment Corp Et Al cut its holdings in shares of Columbia Banking System, Inc. (NASDAQ:COLB – Get Rating) by 24.9% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 80,100 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 26,574 shares during the period. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al owned about 0.10% of Columbia Banking System worth $3,043,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of COLB. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of Columbia Banking System by 0.3% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 10,527,509 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $399,940,000 after acquiring an additional 36,188 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its position in shares of Columbia Banking System by 5.3% in the third quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,890,065 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $109,796,000 after acquiring an additional 144,403 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Columbia Banking System by 19.5% in the third quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 2,782,593 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $105,711,000 after acquiring an additional 453,962 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Columbia Banking System by 9.3% in the third quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,547,074 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $96,763,000 after acquiring an additional 215,749 shares during the period. Finally, Franklin Resources Inc. raised its position in shares of Columbia Banking System by 0.9% in the third quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 2,300,423 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $87,393,000 after acquiring an additional 19,723 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 84.11% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ COLB opened at $33.06 on Tuesday. Columbia Banking System, Inc. has a 12-month low of $30.09 and a 12-month high of $50.68. The stock has a market cap of $2.60 billion, a PE ratio of 11.85 and a beta of 0.66. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $35.36.

Columbia Banking System (NASDAQ:COLB – Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 19th. The financial services provider reported $0.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.59 by ($0.04). Columbia Banking System had a net margin of 32.19% and a return on equity of 8.91%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.82 EPS. On average, analysts predict that Columbia Banking System, Inc. will post 2.65 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, February 16th. Investors of record on Wednesday, February 2nd were paid a dividend of $0.30 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, February 1st. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.63%. Columbia Banking System’s dividend payout ratio is presently 43.01%.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the stock. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Columbia Banking System from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, February 28th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods began coverage on shares of Columbia Banking System in a research note on Friday, February 11th. They set a “market perform” rating for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Columbia Banking System from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Monday, January 24th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $38.20.

In other Columbia Banking System news, CFO Aaron James Deer acquired 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 24th. The stock was bought at an average price of $33.45 per share, with a total value of $100,350.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. 0.57% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Columbia Banking System, Inc is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of financial services. It specializes in personal, business, and wealth management. It offers checking and savings accounts, debit and credit cards, digital banking, personal loans, home loans, foreign currency, professional banking, treasury management, merchant card services, international banking, financial services, private banking, and trust and investment services.

