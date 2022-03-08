Avis Budget Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:CAR) Stock Holdings Lessened by Tudor Investment Corp Et Al

Tudor Investment Corp Et Al lowered its stake in Avis Budget Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:CAR – Get Rating) by 49.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 24,950 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 24,592 shares during the period. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al’s holdings in Avis Budget Group were worth $2,907,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in CAR. Bank of America Corp DE grew its holdings in shares of Avis Budget Group by 130.8% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 519,522 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $40,466,000 after acquiring an additional 294,439 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in shares of Avis Budget Group by 72.8% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 447,094 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $52,091,000 after acquiring an additional 188,328 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Avis Budget Group by 33.9% during the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 608,440 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $70,889,000 after acquiring an additional 153,906 shares in the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new stake in Avis Budget Group in the second quarter worth $10,586,000. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System bought a new stake in Avis Budget Group in the third quarter worth $11,565,000.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on CAR. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Avis Budget Group from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $207.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Monday, January 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on shares of Avis Budget Group from $205.00 to $190.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 16th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price target on shares of Avis Budget Group from $210.00 to $193.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 16th. Barclays decreased their price target on shares of Avis Budget Group from $217.00 to $168.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, January 20th. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of Avis Budget Group from $170.00 to $168.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 16th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and four have given a hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $187.67.

Shares of CAR opened at $162.30 on Tuesday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $183.40 and a 200-day simple moving average of $182.89. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.00, a P/E/G ratio of 0.40 and a beta of 2.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 159.62, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a current ratio of 0.77. Avis Budget Group, Inc. has a 52 week low of $61.23 and a 52 week high of $545.11.

Avis Budget Group (NASDAQ:CAR – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, February 13th. The business services provider reported $7.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $6.15 by $0.93. Avis Budget Group had a net margin of 13.80% and a negative return on equity of 942.00%. The firm had revenue of $2.57 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.30 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted ($0.36) earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 89.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Avis Budget Group, Inc. will post 22.41 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director Lynn Krominga sold 5,823 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $187.50, for a total value of $1,091,812.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 27.40% of the company’s stock.

Avis Budget Group, Inc engages in the provision of vehicle sharing and rental services. It operates through the Americas and International segments. The Americas segment licenses the company’s brands to third parties for vehicle rentals and ancillary products and services in North America, South America, Central America, and the Caribbean.

