Invesco Ltd. Buys 9,948 Shares of Harmonic Inc. (NASDAQ:HLIT)

Invesco Ltd. increased its stake in Harmonic Inc. (NASDAQ:HLIT – Get Rating) by 1.9% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 541,119 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock after buying an additional 9,948 shares during the quarter. Invesco Ltd. owned about 0.53% of Harmonic worth $4,735,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of HLIT. ARS Investment Partners LLC bought a new stake in Harmonic in the third quarter worth $88,000. LPL Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of Harmonic during the second quarter worth $97,000. Teacher Retirement System of Texas lifted its position in shares of Harmonic by 25.5% during the third quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 15,743 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $138,000 after purchasing an additional 3,201 shares during the last quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY lifted its position in shares of Harmonic by 66,253.8% during the second quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 17,252 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $147,000 after purchasing an additional 17,226 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bridgefront Capital LLC lifted its position in shares of Harmonic by 31.2% during the third quarter. Bridgefront Capital LLC now owns 17,261 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $151,000 after purchasing an additional 4,101 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 97.06% of the company’s stock.

HLIT opened at $8.68 on Tuesday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $10.18. Harmonic Inc. has a 1 year low of $6.69 and a 1 year high of $12.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 1.44 and a quick ratio of 1.12. The stock has a market capitalization of $900.44 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 78.91, a PEG ratio of 5.18 and a beta of 0.87.

Harmonic (NASDAQ:HLIT – Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Sunday, January 30th. The communications equipment provider reported $0.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.13 by $0.03. Harmonic had a return on equity of 4.99% and a net margin of 2.61%. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.16 EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that Harmonic Inc. will post 0.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on HLIT shares. Northland Securities upgraded Harmonic to a “top pick” rating and set a $17.00 target price for the company in a research report on Monday, January 3rd. Colliers Securities reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $15.00 target price on shares of Harmonic in a research report on Monday, February 28th. StockNews.com upgraded Harmonic from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 1st. Zacks Investment Research lowered Harmonic from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 3rd. Finally, TheStreet upgraded Harmonic from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Harmonic presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $13.17.

Harmonic, Inc engages in the development and sale of video delivery software, products, system solutions, and services. It operates through the Video and Cable Access segments. The Video segment sells video processing and production and playout services to cable operators, satellite and telecommunications pay-TV service providers, and broadcast and media companies.

