Invesco Ltd. Has $4.82 Million Stock Position in Sterling Construction Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:STRL)

Invesco Ltd. raised its position in Sterling Construction Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:STRL – Get Rating) by 213.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 212,668 shares of the construction company’s stock after acquiring an additional 144,836 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. owned about 0.74% of Sterling Construction worth $4,821,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Royal Bank of Canada raised its holdings in Sterling Construction by 17.7% in the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 15,107 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $364,000 after acquiring an additional 2,274 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP raised its holdings in shares of Sterling Construction by 25.1% in the 2nd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 249,617 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $6,023,000 after buying an additional 50,147 shares in the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of Sterling Construction in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $246,000. Swiss National Bank raised its holdings in shares of Sterling Construction by 2.1% in the 3rd quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 63,200 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,433,000 after buying an additional 1,300 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Koshinski Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Sterling Construction in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $289,000. 82.93% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Sterling Construction alerts:

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on STRL. StockNews.com cut Sterling Construction from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, March 3rd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Sterling Construction from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $31.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 4th.

NASDAQ STRL opened at $27.81 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $829.82 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.93 and a beta of 1.21. Sterling Construction Company, Inc. has a one year low of $19.47 and a one year high of $32.14. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $27.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19, a quick ratio of 1.30 and a current ratio of 1.24.

Sterling Construction (NASDAQ:STRL – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 28th. The construction company reported $0.47 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.37 by $0.10. Sterling Construction had a return on equity of 19.92% and a net margin of 3.96%. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.20 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that Sterling Construction Company, Inc. will post 2.81 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Sterling Construction news, CEO Joseph A. Cutillo sold 4,771 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.33, for a total value of $139,933.43. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 3.30% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Sterling Construction Company Profile (Get Rating)

Sterling Construction Co, Inc engages in the provision of civil infrastructure construction, infrastructure rehabilitation, and residential construction projects. It operates through the following segments: Heavy Civil, Specialty Services, and Residential. The Heavy Civil Construction segment consists of highways, roads, bridges, airfields, ports, light rail, water, wastewater and storm drainage systems, foundations for multi-family homes, commercial concrete projects, and parking structures projects.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding STRL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Sterling Construction Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:STRL – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Sterling Construction Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sterling Construction and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.