Hyatt Hotels Co. (NYSE:H) Shares Bought by Invesco Ltd.

Invesco Ltd. increased its position in Hyatt Hotels Co. (NYSE:H – Get Rating) by 12.2% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 64,060 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 6,955 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. owned approximately 0.06% of Hyatt Hotels worth $4,940,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio grew its holdings in shares of Hyatt Hotels by 20.2% in the 2nd quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 26,132 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,029,000 after acquiring an additional 4,388 shares during the period. New York State Common Retirement Fund grew its holdings in Hyatt Hotels by 24.7% during the 3rd quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 459,732 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,445,000 after buying an additional 91,123 shares during the last quarter. All Season Financial Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Hyatt Hotels during the 3rd quarter valued at $359,000. Voya Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in Hyatt Hotels by 16.5% during the 3rd quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 7,515 shares of the company’s stock valued at $579,000 after buying an additional 1,064 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Canada Pension Plan Investment Board grew its holdings in Hyatt Hotels by 141.7% during the 2nd quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 1,803 shares of the company’s stock valued at $140,000 after buying an additional 1,057 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 43.91% of the company’s stock.

Get Hyatt Hotels alerts:

Shares of H opened at $82.23 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.92, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.04 billion, a P/E ratio of -37.72 and a beta of 1.48. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $94.48 and its 200 day simple moving average is $86.04. Hyatt Hotels Co. has a twelve month low of $67.70 and a twelve month high of $108.10.

Hyatt Hotels (NYSE:H – Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 15th. The company reported ($2.78) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.12) by ($2.66). The firm had revenue of $1.08 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.08 billion. Hyatt Hotels had a negative return on equity of 16.83% and a negative net margin of 7.33%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 153.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted ($1.77) earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that Hyatt Hotels Co. will post -0.06 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Hyatt Hotels from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $102.00 target price on the stock in a report on Monday, January 10th. Macquarie upgraded Hyatt Hotels from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $110.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 18th. Loop Capital upgraded Hyatt Hotels from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the company from $85.00 to $94.00 in a report on Thursday, December 2nd. Bank of America upgraded Hyatt Hotels from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the company from $85.00 to $110.00 in a report on Monday, January 10th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on Hyatt Hotels from $100.00 to $111.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 22nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $91.69.

In other Hyatt Hotels news, insider Alejandro Reynal bought 24,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 16th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $83.25 per share, for a total transaction of $1,998,000.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, insider David Udell sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.00, for a total value of $225,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 52,080 shares of company stock worth $4,873,940 over the last three months. 22.80% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hyatt Hotels Company Profile (Get Rating)

Hyatt Hotels Corp. engages in the development and management of resort and hotel chains. It operates through the following segments: Owned and Leased Hotels, Americas Management and Franchising, ASPAC Management and Franchising, EAME/SW Asia Management and Franchising, and Apple Leisure Group. The Owned and Leased Hotels segment offers hospitality services and hotels.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Hyatt Hotels Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hyatt Hotels and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.