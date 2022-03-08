Invesco Ltd. Purchases 184,220 Shares of ADT Inc. (NYSE:ADT)

Invesco Ltd. grew its stake in ADT Inc. (NYSE:ADT – Get Rating) by 41.2% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 631,493 shares of the security and automation business’s stock after buying an additional 184,220 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. owned approximately 0.08% of ADT worth $5,107,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ADT. MCF Advisors LLC purchased a new position in ADT in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $27,000. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY purchased a new position in ADT in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $35,000. Duncker Streett & Co. Inc. grew its stake in ADT by 274.0% in the 3rd quarter. Duncker Streett & Co. Inc. now owns 9,350 shares of the security and automation business’s stock worth $76,000 after buying an additional 6,850 shares in the last quarter. Successful Portfolios LLC purchased a new position in ADT in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $86,000. Finally, Koshinski Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in ADT in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $98,000. 90.68% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research firms have commented on ADT. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of ADT from $10.00 to $9.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 3rd. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of ADT from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 11th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price objective on shares of ADT from $10.00 to $9.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 2nd. Finally, Citigroup assumed coverage on shares of ADT in a research note on Wednesday, January 5th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $10.25 price objective for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $9.71.

Shares of ADT opened at $7.32 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.02 billion, a P/E ratio of -17.85 and a beta of 2.09. The company has a quick ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 0.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.95. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $7.70 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $8.19. ADT Inc. has a twelve month low of $6.68 and a twelve month high of $11.77.

ADT (NYSE:ADT – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 1st. The security and automation business reported ($0.03) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.19 by ($0.22). The firm had revenue of $1.38 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.32 billion. ADT had a negative net margin of 6.43% and a negative return on equity of 6.46%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 5.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned ($0.12) EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that ADT Inc. will post 0.85 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 4th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 17th will be given a dividend of $0.035 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 16th. This represents a $0.14 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.91%. ADT’s payout ratio is currently -34.15%.

ADT, Inc engages in the provision of security, automation, and smart home solutions. Its products include security panels, security cameras, ADT mobile application, and identity theft protection. The firm also offers home security systems, fire and life safety, smart home automation, security for renters, and multifamily solutions and services.

