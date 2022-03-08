Invesco Ltd. Increases Stock Position in Express, Inc. (NYSE:EXPR)

Invesco Ltd. raised its position in shares of Express, Inc. (NYSE:EXPR – Get Rating) by 3.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,103,069 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 32,383 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. owned about 1.65% of Express worth $5,206,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.
A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd bought a new position in Express in the 2nd quarter worth $72,000. Barclays PLC raised its holdings in Express by 151.4% in the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 18,279 shares of the company’s stock worth $86,000 after purchasing an additional 11,007 shares in the last quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP bought a new position in Express in the 3rd quarter worth $88,000. Paloma Partners Management Co bought a new position in Express in the 2nd quarter worth $96,000. Finally, Belvedere Trading LLC raised its holdings in Express by 13.1% in the 3rd quarter. Belvedere Trading LLC now owns 23,755 shares of the company’s stock worth $101,000 after purchasing an additional 2,751 shares in the last quarter. 44.38% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Shares of Express stock opened at $3.97 on Tuesday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $3.65 and a 200 day moving average of $4.21. The firm has a market cap of $266.21 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.36 and a beta of 1.49. Express, Inc. has a 1 year low of $2.46 and a 1 year high of $8.67.
Express Company Profile
Express, Inc is a dual gender apparel and accessories brand. It operates retail and outlet stores in the United States and Puerto Rico, located primarily in high-traffic shopping malls, lifestyle centers, outlet centers, and street locations. The company reports results as a single segment, which includes the operation of its Express brick-and-mortar retail and outlet stores, eCommerce operations, and franchise operations.
