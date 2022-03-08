Dimensional Fund Advisors LP Cuts Stock Holdings in Amneal Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NYSE:AMRX)

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP trimmed its position in shares of Amneal Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NYSE:AMRX – Get Rating) by 3.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,342,392 shares of the company’s stock after selling 42,041 shares during the quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP owned approximately 0.45% of Amneal Pharmaceuticals worth $7,170,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. purchased a new stake in Amneal Pharmaceuticals in the 3rd quarter worth $29,000. Man Group plc purchased a new stake in Amneal Pharmaceuticals in the 2nd quarter worth $67,000. CIBC Asset Management Inc increased its holdings in Amneal Pharmaceuticals by 16.6% in the 3rd quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 14,238 shares of the company’s stock worth $76,000 after acquiring an additional 2,024 shares in the last quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas increased its holdings in Amneal Pharmaceuticals by 26.2% in the 3rd quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 15,487 shares of the company’s stock worth $83,000 after acquiring an additional 3,216 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Jump Financial LLC purchased a new stake in Amneal Pharmaceuticals in the 3rd quarter worth $90,000. 38.54% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of AMRX opened at $3.90 on Tuesday. Amneal Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 52-week low of $3.86 and a 52-week high of $7.45. The company has a quick ratio of 1.57, a current ratio of 2.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.11. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $4.59 and its two-hundred day moving average is $4.90. The stock has a market cap of $1.18 billion, a PE ratio of 43.33, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.22 and a beta of 1.24.

Amneal Pharmaceuticals (NYSE:AMRX – Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 2nd. The company reported $0.18 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.20 by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $537.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $533.41 million. Amneal Pharmaceuticals had a net margin of 0.68% and a return on equity of 61.08%. The company’s revenue was up 5.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.11 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Amneal Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post 0.8 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Amneal Pharmaceuticals news, Director Gautam Patel purchased 50,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 17th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $4.21 per share, for a total transaction of $210,500.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Chirag K. Patel purchased 100,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 15th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $4.13 per share, for a total transaction of $413,000.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 26.64% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Amneal Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $7.13.

Amneal Pharmaceuticals, Inc is a pharmaceutical company, which engages in the development, manufacture, market and distribution of generic pharmaceutical products. It operates through the Generics and Specialty segments. The Generics segment develops, manufactures and commercializes complex oral solids, injectables, ophthalmics, liquids, topicals, softgels, inhalation products and transdermals.

