Noodles & Company (NASDAQ:NDLS) Shares Purchased by Dimensional Fund Advisors LP

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its stake in Noodles & Company (NASDAQ:NDLS – Get Rating) by 4.4% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 628,405 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after acquiring an additional 26,444 shares during the quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP owned 1.38% of Noodles & Company worth $7,415,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Noodles & Company by 2.8% in the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 633,505 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $7,475,000 after acquiring an additional 17,471 shares during the period. Prospector Partners LLC grew its stake in Noodles & Company by 4.6% in the 3rd quarter. Prospector Partners LLC now owns 715,933 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $8,448,000 after acquiring an additional 31,450 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in Noodles & Company by 8.1% in the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 228,326 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $2,850,000 after acquiring an additional 17,090 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. grew its stake in Noodles & Company by 135.7% in the 3rd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 4,558 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $54,000 after acquiring an additional 2,624 shares during the period. Finally, State Street Corp grew its stake in Noodles & Company by 19.5% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 583,863 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $7,287,000 after acquiring an additional 95,376 shares during the period. 92.31% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NDLS opened at $5.86 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $267.83 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 73.26, a P/E/G ratio of 2.73 and a beta of 1.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a quick ratio of 0.17 and a current ratio of 0.29. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $8.40. Noodles & Company has a 12-month low of $5.81 and a 12-month high of $13.55.

Noodles & Company (NASDAQ:NDLS – Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 22nd. The restaurant operator reported ($0.05) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.08 by ($0.13). Noodles & Company had a net margin of 0.77% and a return on equity of 18.24%. The firm had revenue of $114.80 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $120.67 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.04) earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 7.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Noodles & Company will post 0.13 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. BMO Capital Markets lowered their target price on shares of Noodles & Company from $13.00 to $8.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 24th. TheStreet cut shares of Noodles & Company from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Friday, November 19th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Noodles & Company from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 19th. Benchmark assumed coverage on shares of Noodles & Company in a research note on Friday, November 12th. They set a “buy” rating and a $15.00 target price on the stock. Finally, StockNews.com lowered Noodles & Company from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, February 24th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $13.17.

In related news, Director Jeffrey W. Jones acquired 29,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 28th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $6.90 per share, with a total value of $200,100.00. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

