bluebird bio (NASDAQ:BLUE) Given New $5.00 Price Target at Morgan Stanley

bluebird bio (NASDAQ:BLUE – Get Rating) had its price target lowered by Morgan Stanley from $6.00 to $5.00 in a report issued on Monday morning, Analyst Price Targets reports. The brokerage currently has an underweight rating on the biotechnology company’s stock.

Several other brokerages have also recently weighed in on BLUE. Zacks Investment Research raised bluebird bio from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $12.00 price target for the company in a research note on Monday, December 27th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised bluebird bio from a buy rating to a conviction-buy rating in a research note on Monday, January 3rd. BMO Capital Markets decreased their target price on bluebird bio from $21.00 to $13.00 and set a market perform rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 12th. decreased their target price on bluebird bio from $20.00 to $15.00 and set a hold rating for the company in a research note on Monday, November 8th. Finally, Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a hold rating and set a $11.00 target price on shares of bluebird bio in a research note on Friday, November 12th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $14.60.

Shares of BLUE stock opened at $4.45 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $311.98 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.37 and a beta of 1.62. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $7.58 and a 200-day moving average of $13.00. bluebird bio has a 1-year low of $4.16 and a 1-year high of $35.59.

bluebird bio (NASDAQ:BLUE – Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, March 4th. The biotechnology company reported ($2.14) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($1.76) by ($0.38). The company had revenue of $1.61 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.72 million. bluebird bio had a negative net margin of 1,610.78% and a negative return on equity of 76.93%. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($3.01) EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that bluebird bio will post -5.98 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CAO Jessica Whitten sold 2,984 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.44, for a total value of $31,152.96. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Andrew Obenshain sold 3,042 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.36, for a total value of $28,473.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 10,109 shares of company stock worth $98,006 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 2.90% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in shares of bluebird bio by 70.4% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 7,617,310 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $76,097,000 after purchasing an additional 3,147,374 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in bluebird bio by 2.5% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,912,002 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $59,058,000 after acquiring an additional 142,293 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its holdings in bluebird bio by 126.3% during the fourth quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 5,204,825 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $51,996,000 after acquiring an additional 2,904,800 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in bluebird bio by 14.7% during the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,215,910 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $22,136,000 after acquiring an additional 283,213 shares during the period. Finally, Credit Suisse AG lifted its holdings in bluebird bio by 9.7% during the fourth quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 2,199,297 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $21,972,000 after acquiring an additional 195,005 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 89.49% of the company’s stock.

bluebird bio, Inc is a clinical-stage biotechnology company, which engages in the development of potential gene therapies for severe genetic diseases and cancer. Its integrated product platform includes gene therapy, cancer immunotherapy and gene editing. Its product pipeline includes Lenti-D, LentiGlobin, BCL11a shRNA, bb2121, and bb21217.

