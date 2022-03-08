Dimensional Fund Advisors LP Sells 28,834 Shares of PCTEL, Inc. (NASDAQ:PCTI)

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP reduced its stake in shares of PCTEL, Inc. (NASDAQ:PCTI – Get Rating) by 2.3% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,233,090 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock after selling 28,834 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP owned about 6.76% of PCTEL worth $7,670,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its position in shares of PCTEL by 1.8% during the 3rd quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 269,470 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $1,674,000 after acquiring an additional 4,792 shares during the period. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC purchased a new stake in shares of PCTEL during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $72,000. Franklin Resources Inc. lifted its stake in shares of PCTEL by 41.8% during the 3rd quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 249,169 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $1,550,000 after buying an additional 73,502 shares in the last quarter. Foundry Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of PCTEL by 35.7% during the 3rd quarter. Foundry Partners LLC now owns 378,205 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $2,352,000 after buying an additional 99,450 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of PCTEL by 1,639.5% during the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 367,860 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $2,409,000 after buying an additional 346,712 shares in the last quarter. 54.67% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ PCTI opened at $4.71 on Tuesday. PCTEL, Inc. has a 1 year low of $4.65 and a 1 year high of $8.07. The stock has a market capitalization of $85.91 million, a PE ratio of 471.47 and a beta of 0.34. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $5.21 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $5.72.

PCTEL (NASDAQ:PCTI – Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The Wireless communications provider reported $0.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.08 by $0.04. PCTEL had a net margin of 0.17% and a return on equity of 2.92%.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 8th were paid a $0.055 dividend. This represents a $0.22 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.67%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, February 7th. PCTEL’s dividend payout ratio is presently 2,202.20%.

Separately, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of PCTEL in a research note on Wednesday, March 2nd. They set a “buy” rating on the stock.

PCTEL, Inc engages in the provision of antennas and wireless network testing solutions. It designs and manufactures precision antennas and provides test and measurement products that improve the performance of wireless networks globally. The firm’s products include combination antennas, WiFi/Bluetooth/BLE, LMR/TETRA/P25, /GNSS/GPS, cellular(5G, LTE, CBRS, 3G, 2G), custom antennas, and Mounts, Cable, and Accessories.

