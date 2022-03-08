Investment Analysts’ Weekly Ratings Updates for Equinor ASA (EQNR)

A number of firms have modified their ratings and price targets on shares of Equinor ASA (NYSE: EQNR) recently:

3/5/2022 – Equinor ASA was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating.

2/24/2022 – Equinor ASA was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating.

2/17/2022 – Equinor ASA was upgraded by analysts at HSBC Holdings plc from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating.

2/16/2022 – Equinor ASA was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating. They now have a $31.00 price target on the stock. According to Zacks, “Equinor is one of the premier integrated energy companies, with operations spreading across 30 countries. In Europe, it is the second-largest supplier of natural gas. In 2021, the company completed 21 exploration wells, with 8 commercial discoveries. The discoveries are likely to help reach its compound annual production growth rate of 3% through 2026. Moreover, it increased its quarterly dividend to 20 cents per share, suggesting an 11.1% increase. The company recently reported strong fourth-quarter results owing to higher commodity prices and increased contributions from the Martin Linge oilfield. However, the company’s debt burden might affect its financial flexibility. Also, it is not being able to capture the potential profit growth from the commodity prices that have reached record highs. As such, the stock warrants a cautious stance.”

2/14/2022 – Equinor ASA was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating.

2/10/2022 – Equinor ASA had its price target raised by analysts at Barclays PLC from 245.00 to 300.00. They now have an “equal weight” rating on the stock.

1/26/2022 – Equinor ASA was downgraded by analysts at Bank of America Co. from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating.

1/19/2022 – Equinor ASA was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating. They now have a $33.00 price target on the stock. According to Zacks, “Equinor is one of the premier integrated energy companies, with operations spreading across 30 countries. In Europe, it is the second-largest supplier of natural gas. It made 16 commercial discoveries in 2019 and 2020 each. The firm has made six oil discoveries by the third quarter-end. The discoveries are likely to help reach its compound annual production growth rate of 3% through 2026. The energy major also announced the increase in the second tranche of share repurchases to $1 billion from $300 million. This reflects the integrated energy firm’s strong commitment to returning capital to shareholders. Equinor’s key strategy is to capitalize on the renewable energy space. To combat climate change, the integrated energy company is investing actively in renewable energy projects, comprising power generation from solar and wind energy.”

1/14/2022 – Equinor ASA was downgraded by analysts at Berenberg Bank from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating.

1/10/2022 – Equinor ASA was downgraded by analysts at Exane BNP Paribas from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating.

1/7/2022 – Equinor ASA was downgraded by analysts at BNP Paribas from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating.

Shares of EQNR opened at $33.58 on Tuesday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $29.30 and a 200-day moving average price of $26.66. Equinor ASA has a fifty-two week low of $18.44 and a fifty-two week high of $34.43. The stock has a market capitalization of $109.01 billion, a PE ratio of 12.72, a PEG ratio of 0.19 and a beta of 0.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 1.51 and a current ratio of 1.60.

Equinor ASA (NYSE:EQNR – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 8th. The company reported $1.30 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.63 by $0.67. Equinor ASA had a net margin of 9.57% and a return on equity of 30.67%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($0.18) earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that Equinor ASA will post 3.58 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 25th. Investors of record on Monday, February 14th were given a dividend of $0.18 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 11th. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.14%. Equinor ASA’s payout ratio is 19.70%.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC purchased a new stake in Equinor ASA during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Evoke Wealth LLC lifted its position in Equinor ASA by 2,643.5% during the fourth quarter. Evoke Wealth LLC now owns 1,262 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 1,216 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its stake in Equinor ASA by 220.9% during the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 1,306 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 899 shares in the last quarter. Channing Global Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Equinor ASA during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $51,000. Finally, EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Equinor ASA during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $57,000. 5.51% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Equinor ASA engages in the exploration, production, transport, refining, and marketing of petroleum and petroleum-derived products. It operates through the following segments: Exploration and Production Norway, Exploration and Production International, Exploration and Production USA, Marketing, Midstream, and Processing, and Other.

