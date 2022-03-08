Baytex Energy Corp. (OTCMKTS:BTEGF) Short Interest Up 29.4% in February

Baytex Energy Corp. (OTCMKTS:BTEGF – Get Rating) saw a significant increase in short interest in February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 5,675,700 shares, an increase of 29.4% from the January 31st total of 4,387,500 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,433,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 4.0 days.

OTCMKTS:BTEGF opened at $4.74 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $2.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 2.08 and a beta of 2.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a quick ratio of 0.46 and a current ratio of 0.54. Baytex Energy has a fifty-two week low of $0.97 and a fifty-two week high of $4.94. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $3.70 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $3.08.

Get Baytex Energy alerts:

BTEGF has been the subject of a number of research reports. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on shares of Baytex Energy from C$4.00 to C$4.50 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Monday, November 8th. BMO Capital Markets reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Baytex Energy in a research note on Thursday, December 2nd. Scotiabank upped their price target on Baytex Energy from C$4.25 to C$4.50 in a research note on Thursday, January 13th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price objective on shares of Baytex Energy from C$4.75 to C$7.00 in a research note on Monday, February 28th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Baytex Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, February 25th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Baytex Energy presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $4.84.

Baytex Energy Corp. operates as an oil & gas exploration and production company. It engages in the acquisition, development and production of crude oil and natural gas in the Western Canadian Sedimentary Basin and in the Eagle Ford in the United States. The company was founded on June 3, 1993 and is headquartered in Calgary, Canada.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Baytex Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Baytex Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.