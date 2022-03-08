Hillman Solutions Corp (NASDAQ:HLMN) CEO Douglas Cahill Buys 94,786 Shares

Hillman Solutions Corp (NASDAQ:HLMN – Get Rating) CEO Douglas Cahill purchased 94,786 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 7th. The shares were bought at an average price of $10.60 per share, for a total transaction of $1,004,731.60. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link.

Shares of NASDAQ:HLMN opened at $10.46 on Tuesday. Hillman Solutions Corp has a 1 year low of $8.12 and a 1 year high of $13.46. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $9.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 2.23 and a quick ratio of 0.56.

Hillman Solutions (NASDAQ:HLMN – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, March 2nd. The company reported $0.06 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.01) by $0.07. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Hillman Solutions Corp will post 0.2 EPS for the current year.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC lifted its position in Hillman Solutions by 0.5% during the 4th quarter. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC now owns 7,992,553 shares of the company’s stock worth $85,920,000 after acquiring an additional 38,225 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in Hillman Solutions by 36.7% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 7,447,974 shares of the company’s stock worth $80,066,000 after acquiring an additional 1,997,697 shares during the last quarter. Brahman Capital Corp. lifted its position in Hillman Solutions by 1.0% during the 4th quarter. Brahman Capital Corp. now owns 6,679,795 shares of the company’s stock worth $71,808,000 after acquiring an additional 63,032 shares during the last quarter. Burgundy Asset Management Ltd. lifted its position in Hillman Solutions by 19.4% during the 4th quarter. Burgundy Asset Management Ltd. now owns 6,069,949 shares of the company’s stock worth $65,252,000 after acquiring an additional 986,863 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Samlyn Capital LLC raised its position in shares of Hillman Solutions by 3.0% during the fourth quarter. Samlyn Capital LLC now owns 6,031,429 shares of the company’s stock valued at $64,838,000 after buying an additional 175,327 shares during the last quarter. 87.80% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

HLMN has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Raymond James lowered their price target on shares of Hillman Solutions from $14.00 to $13.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 3rd. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Hillman Solutions from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $15.79.

Hillman Solutions Company Profile

Founded in 1964 and headquartered in Cincinnati, Ohio, Hillman is a leading North American provider of complete hardware solutions, delivered with industry best customer service to over 40,000 locations. Hillman designs innovative product and merchandising solutions for complex categories that deliver an outstanding customer experience to home improvement centers, mass merchants, national and regional hardware stores, pet supply stores, and OEM & Industrial customers.

