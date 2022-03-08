Krispy Kreme, Inc. (NASDAQ:DNUT) Receives Average Recommendation of “Buy” from Brokerages

Krispy Kreme, Inc. (NASDAQ:DNUT – Get Rating) has been given an average rating of “Buy” by the fourteen research firms that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, five have issued a hold recommendation and eight have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price target among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $18.42.

DNUT has been the subject of several research reports. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered Krispy Kreme from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $15.00 to $14.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 1st. Bank of America initiated coverage on Krispy Kreme in a research note on Tuesday, January 11th. They set a “buy” rating and a $23.00 price objective for the company. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Krispy Kreme from $19.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 14th. Truist Financial lowered Krispy Kreme from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $21.00 to $15.00 in a research note on Monday, November 8th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Krispy Kreme from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, February 21st.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in DNUT. JJJ Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Krispy Kreme during the third quarter worth $186,000. Strs Ohio bought a new position in Krispy Kreme during the third quarter valued at about $70,000. AM Investment Strategies LLC bought a new position in Krispy Kreme during the third quarter valued at about $434,000. Round Table Services LLC bought a new position in Krispy Kreme during the third quarter valued at about $420,000. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new position in Krispy Kreme during the third quarter valued at about $129,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.44% of the company’s stock.

Shares of DNUT stock opened at $13.94 on Tuesday. Krispy Kreme has a 1 year low of $12.63 and a 1 year high of $21.69. The business’s fifty day moving average is $15.48 and its 200-day moving average is $15.08. The company has a current ratio of 0.33, a quick ratio of 0.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52.

Krispy Kreme (NASDAQ:DNUT – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 22nd. The company reported $0.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.06 by ($0.01). Krispy Kreme had a negative net margin of 1.77% and a positive return on equity of 3.03%. The firm had revenue of $370.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $363.04 million. The company’s revenue was up 13.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Krispy Kreme will post 0.4 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 11th. Investors of record on Wednesday, April 27th will be issued a dividend of $0.035 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, April 26th. This represents a $0.14 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.00%.

Krispy Kreme, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a branded retailer and wholesaler of doughnuts, coffee and other complementary beverages, and treats and packaged sweets. The company operates through four segments: Company Stores, Domestic Franchise, International Franchise, and KK Supply Chain.

