Entergy Corporation (NYSE:ETR) COO Paul D. Hinnenkamp Sells 5,000 Shares of Stock

Entergy Corporation (NYSE:ETR – Get Rating) COO Paul D. Hinnenkamp sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $111.85, for a total transaction of $559,250.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link.

ETR stock opened at $111.86 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $108.86 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $107.24. The stock has a market cap of $22.48 billion, a PE ratio of 20.19, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 17.73 and a beta of 0.62. The company has a current ratio of 0.59, a quick ratio of 0.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.13. Entergy Corporation has a 1 year low of $88.18 and a 1 year high of $115.01.

Entergy (NYSE:ETR – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 23rd. The utilities provider reported $0.76 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.70 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $2.72 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.32 billion. Entergy had a return on equity of 10.85% and a net margin of 9.53%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.71 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that Entergy Corporation will post 6.33 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 11th were issued a $1.01 dividend. This represents a $4.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.61%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 10th. Entergy’s payout ratio is 72.92%.

A number of research firms recently commented on ETR. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on shares of Entergy from $105.00 to $100.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 18th. Vertical Research cut shares of Entergy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $117.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Monday, January 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $114.33.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Pensionfund DSM Netherlands bought a new position in shares of Entergy in the 3rd quarter valued at about $1,192,000. Duff & Phelps Investment Management Co. grew its holdings in shares of Entergy by 247.6% in the 3rd quarter. Duff & Phelps Investment Management Co. now owns 559,620 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $55,576,000 after acquiring an additional 398,620 shares in the last quarter. DNB Asset Management AS grew its holdings in shares of Entergy by 6.1% in the 4th quarter. DNB Asset Management AS now owns 68,028 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $7,663,000 after acquiring an additional 3,899 shares in the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System grew its holdings in shares of Entergy by 0.7% in the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 1,545,640 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $153,498,000 after acquiring an additional 10,354 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Entergy by 889.7% in the 3rd quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 69,124 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $6,865,000 after acquiring an additional 62,140 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 89.23% of the company’s stock.

Entergy Corp. is a holding company, which engages in electric power generation and distribution. It operates through the following segments: Utility and Entergy Wholesale Commodities. The Utility segment includes the generation, transmission, distribution, and sale of electric power and the operations of a natural gas distribution business.

