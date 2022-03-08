Pacira BioSciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:PCRX) Director John P. Phd Longenecker Sells 7,000 Shares

Pacira BioSciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:PCRX – Get Rating) Director John P. Phd Longenecker sold 7,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $71.73, for a total value of $502,110.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Shares of NASDAQ:PCRX opened at $71.20 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $3.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 77.39 and a beta of 0.89. The company has a quick ratio of 1.47, a current ratio of 1.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92. Pacira BioSciences, Inc. has a 12-month low of $45.05 and a 12-month high of $74.76. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $63.69 and a 200 day simple moving average of $58.47.

Pacira BioSciences (NASDAQ:PCRX – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The company reported $0.97 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.60 by $0.37. The business had revenue of $159.19 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $157.42 million. Pacira BioSciences had a return on equity of 14.94% and a net margin of 7.75%. Pacira BioSciences’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.63 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Pacira BioSciences, Inc. will post 3.02 EPS for the current year.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Walleye Capital LLC raised its position in shares of Pacira BioSciences by 26.8% in the 4th quarter. Walleye Capital LLC now owns 115,097 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,925,000 after acquiring an additional 24,315 shares in the last quarter. Woodline Partners LP bought a new position in shares of Pacira BioSciences in the 4th quarter worth about $5,283,000. California State Teachers Retirement System raised its position in shares of Pacira BioSciences by 3.6% in the 4th quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 61,667 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,711,000 after acquiring an additional 2,157 shares in the last quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department raised its position in shares of Pacira BioSciences by 24.7% in the 4th quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department now owns 20,847 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,254,000 after acquiring an additional 4,131 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Thrivent Financial for Lutherans raised its position in shares of Pacira BioSciences by 0.9% in the 4th quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 36,250 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,181,000 after acquiring an additional 317 shares in the last quarter.

PCRX has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research raised Pacira BioSciences from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $71.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 4th. Barclays raised their price objective on Pacira BioSciences from $92.00 to $96.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 19th. Northland Securities raised their price objective on Pacira BioSciences from $61.00 to $67.00 in a report on Tuesday, March 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on Pacira BioSciences in a report on Monday, January 3rd. They set an “overweight” rating and a $83.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Wedbush reissued a “buy” rating and set a $94.00 price objective (down previously from $97.00) on shares of Pacira BioSciences in a report on Saturday, February 26th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $82.00.

Pacira BioSciences Company Profile

Pacira Biosciences, Inc is a holding company, which provide non-opioid pain management and regenerative health solutions to improve patients’ journeys along the neural pain pathway. Its products include EXPAREL, iovera, and DepoFoam.The company was founded in December 2006 and is headquartered in Parsippany, NJ.

