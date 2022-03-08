Renaissance Technologies LLC Has $606,000 Holdings in U.S. Global Investors, Inc. (NASDAQ:GROW)

Renaissance Technologies LLC cut its holdings in shares of U.S. Global Investors, Inc. (NASDAQ:GROW – Get Rating) by 20.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 106,515 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 28,092 shares during the quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned approximately 0.71% of U.S. Global Investors worth $606,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of GROW. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its position in U.S. Global Investors by 189.2% during the 3rd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 4,439 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 2,904 shares in the last quarter. Hodges Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in U.S. Global Investors during the 3rd quarter worth about $61,000. WINTON GROUP Ltd bought a new stake in U.S. Global Investors during the 3rd quarter worth about $71,000. Aristides Capital LLC bought a new stake in U.S. Global Investors during the 3rd quarter worth about $85,000. Finally, Formidable Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in U.S. Global Investors during the 3rd quarter worth about $184,000. 26.00% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get U.S. Global Investors alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ:GROW opened at $4.67 on Tuesday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $5.29 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $5.61. U.S. Global Investors, Inc. has a one year low of $4.13 and a one year high of $12.89.

U.S. Global Investors (NASDAQ:GROW – Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, January 11th. The asset manager reported $0.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $6.52 million for the quarter. U.S. Global Investors had a net margin of 93.17% and a return on equity of 44.45%.

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 28th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 14th will be issued a $0.0075 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 11th. This represents a $0.09 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.93%.

About U.S. Global Investors (Get Rating)

U.S. Global Investors, Inc engages in the provision of investment advisory services. It operates through the following segments: Investment Management Services, Investment Management Services-Canada, and Corporate Investments. The Investment Management Services segment offers a range of investment management products and services to offshore and exchange traded fund clients.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GROW? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for U.S. Global Investors, Inc. (NASDAQ:GROW – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for U.S. Global Investors Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for U.S. Global Investors and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.