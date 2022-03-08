BioDelivery Sciences International, Inc. (NASDAQ:BDSI) Shares Sold by Renaissance Technologies LLC

Renaissance Technologies LLC lowered its holdings in BioDelivery Sciences International, Inc. (NASDAQ:BDSI – Get Rating) by 28.1% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 181,200 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 70,826 shares during the quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned about 0.18% of BioDelivery Sciences International worth $654,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Private Advisor Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of BioDelivery Sciences International in the 3rd quarter valued at about $39,000. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY grew its stake in BioDelivery Sciences International by 47,636.0% during the 2nd quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 11,934 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $43,000 after buying an additional 11,909 shares during the last quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp purchased a new position in BioDelivery Sciences International during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $49,000. Amalgamated Bank grew its stake in BioDelivery Sciences International by 25.4% during the 2nd quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 17,588 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $63,000 after buying an additional 3,565 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Citigroup Inc. grew its stake in BioDelivery Sciences International by 47.5% during the 3rd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 35,397 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $128,000 after buying an additional 11,402 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 64.40% of the company’s stock.

BDSI has been the topic of several analyst reports. Piper Sandler downgraded BioDelivery Sciences International from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $5.00 to $5.60 in a research note on Tuesday, February 15th. Northland Securities downgraded BioDelivery Sciences International from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 15th. Truist Financial downgraded BioDelivery Sciences International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, February 25th. HC Wainwright lifted their target price on BioDelivery Sciences International from $4.00 to $4.50 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, January 21st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut BioDelivery Sciences International from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $3.60 price target for the company. in a report on Monday, November 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, BioDelivery Sciences International currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $5.93.

In related news, insider James Vollins sold 18,541 shares of BioDelivery Sciences International stock in a transaction on Friday, February 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3.60, for a total transaction of $66,747.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . Insiders own 9.98% of the company’s stock.

BDSI opened at $5.58 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 2.42 and a quick ratio of 2.13. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $4.06 and a 200-day simple moving average of $3.72. The stock has a market capitalization of $551.28 million, a P/E ratio of 18.00 and a beta of 0.56. BioDelivery Sciences International, Inc. has a 12 month low of $2.50 and a 12 month high of $5.62.

BioDelivery Sciences International, Inc operates as a pharmaceutical company, which engages in the development and commercialization of new applications of approved therapeutics to address important unmet medical needs. Its products include Symproic and Belbuca. The company was founded on January 6, 1997 and is headquartered in Raleigh, NC.

