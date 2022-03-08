Renaissance Technologies LLC Has $617,000 Stock Position in DiamondRock Hospitality (NYSE:DRH)

Renaissance Technologies LLC reduced its position in DiamondRock Hospitality (NYSE:DRH – Get Rating) by 75.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 65,284 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 198,800 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC’s holdings in DiamondRock Hospitality were worth $617,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in DiamondRock Hospitality by 0.9% in the 3rd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 118,274 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,118,000 after purchasing an additional 1,091 shares during the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp lifted its stake in DiamondRock Hospitality by 15.6% in the 3rd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 9,753 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $92,000 after purchasing an additional 1,317 shares during the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC lifted its stake in DiamondRock Hospitality by 6.9% in the 2nd quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 26,765 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $260,000 after purchasing an additional 1,717 shares during the last quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc lifted its stake in DiamondRock Hospitality by 8.3% in the 3rd quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 26,777 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $253,000 after purchasing an additional 2,049 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Daiwa Securities Group Inc. lifted its stake in DiamondRock Hospitality by 7.0% in the 3rd quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 56,706 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $536,000 after purchasing an additional 3,708 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.96% of the company’s stock.

Get DiamondRock Hospitality alerts:

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on DRH shares. Raymond James downgraded shares of DiamondRock Hospitality from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, January 10th. TheStreet upgraded shares of DiamondRock Hospitality from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 9th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of DiamondRock Hospitality from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of DiamondRock Hospitality from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $11.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, February 8th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $10.00.

Shares of DRH opened at $9.10 on Tuesday. DiamondRock Hospitality has a 12 month low of $8.04 and a 12 month high of $11.48. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $9.59. The company has a market capitalization of $1.92 billion, a PE ratio of -9.38 and a beta of 1.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 1.43 and a quick ratio of 1.43.

DiamondRock Hospitality (NYSE:DRH – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 16th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.03) EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.04) by $0.01. DiamondRock Hospitality had a negative net margin of 34.31% and a negative return on equity of 12.73%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.04) EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that DiamondRock Hospitality will post 0.65 EPS for the current year.

DiamondRock Hospitality Company Profile (Get Rating)

DiamondRock Hospitality Co is a real estate investment trust which focuses on lodging properties. It engages in the acquisition, ownership, asset management, and renovation of hotels and resorts. Its brands include Autograph Collection Hotels, Courtyard Marriott, Hilton Garden Inn, Hilton Hotels & Resorts, JW Marriott, and Kimpton Hotels & Restaurants.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DRH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for DiamondRock Hospitality (NYSE:DRH – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for DiamondRock Hospitality Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for DiamondRock Hospitality and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.