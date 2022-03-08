Renaissance Technologies LLC Takes $635,000 Position in iShares U.S. Healthcare ETF (NYSEARCA:IYH)

Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares U.S. Healthcare ETF (NYSEARCA:IYH – Get Rating) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 2,300 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $635,000.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of IYH. Moors & Cabot Inc. increased its position in shares of iShares U.S. Healthcare ETF by 1,148.8% during the 3rd quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 25,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 22,998 shares during the period. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares U.S. Healthcare ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at $30,000. Arlington Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares U.S. Healthcare ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at $65,000. WFA of San Diego LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares U.S. Healthcare ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at $110,000. Finally, NEXT Financial Group Inc grew its holdings in shares of iShares U.S. Healthcare ETF by 27.1% in the 3rd quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 474 shares of the company’s stock worth $131,000 after acquiring an additional 101 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA IYH opened at $273.24 on Tuesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $279.63. iShares U.S. Healthcare ETF has a 52-week low of $243.51 and a 52-week high of $302.66.

iShares U.S. Healthcare ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Dow Jones U.S. Healthcare Sector Index Fund (the Fund) is a non-diversified exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Dow Jones U.S. Health Care Index (the Index).

