Renaissance Technologies LLC Trims Stock Position in Avid Bioservices, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDMO)

Renaissance Technologies LLC cut its stake in shares of Avid Bioservices, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDMO – Get Rating) by 73.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 30,784 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 84,412 shares during the quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned 0.05% of Avid Bioservices worth $664,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. OLD Mission Capital LLC bought a new stake in Avid Bioservices during the third quarter valued at approximately $1,566,000. Macquarie Group Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Avid Bioservices by 82.1% in the 3rd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 107,323 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $2,315,000 after acquiring an additional 48,371 shares during the last quarter. Credit Suisse AG lifted its holdings in shares of Avid Bioservices by 78.6% in the 3rd quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 68,905 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,486,000 after acquiring an additional 30,326 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Avid Bioservices by 0.8% in the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,000,248 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $21,575,000 after acquiring an additional 7,561 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CastleArk Alternatives LLC bought a new stake in shares of Avid Bioservices in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $4,919,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.75% of the company’s stock.

CDMO has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Craig Hallum boosted their price objective on shares of Avid Bioservices from $29.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 8th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Avid Bioservices from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 5th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on shares of Avid Bioservices from $27.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 8th. Finally, TheStreet downgraded shares of Avid Bioservices from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Avid Bioservices presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $31.50.

Shares of NASDAQ CDMO opened at $18.15 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.68, a current ratio of 2.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.77. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $21.03 and its 200 day moving average is $24.61. The company has a market cap of $1.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 139.63 and a beta of 2.20. Avid Bioservices, Inc. has a 52 week low of $15.22 and a 52 week high of $34.51.

Avid Bioservices (NASDAQ:CDMO – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, December 7th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.02 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $26.11 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $25.00 million. Avid Bioservices had a net margin of 13.20% and a return on equity of 22.76%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.01 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that Avid Bioservices, Inc. will post 0.28 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Avid Bioservices news, CEO Nicholas Stewart Green sold 3,214 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.58, for a total transaction of $69,358.12. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Richard B. Hancock sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.86, for a total transaction of $99,300.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 60,304 shares of company stock worth $1,520,070. Insiders own 1.49% of the company’s stock.

Avid Bioservices, Inc engages in the commercial manufacturing. The firm focuses on the biopharmaceutical products derived from mammalian cell culture for culture for biotechnology and pharmaceutical companies. It specializes in clinical and commercial product manufacturing, purification, bulk packaging, stability testing and regulatory submissions and support.

