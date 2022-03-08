Renaissance Technologies LLC Takes Position in NatWest Group plc (NYSE:NWG)

Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in NatWest Group plc (NYSE:NWG – Get Rating) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 111,538 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $679,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of NWG. OLD Mission Capital LLC purchased a new position in NatWest Group in the third quarter valued at about $297,000. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in NatWest Group by 3.9% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 75,935 shares of the company’s stock worth $428,000 after buying an additional 2,826 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its holdings in NatWest Group by 15.2% during the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 3,830,350 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,603,000 after buying an additional 504,675 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in NatWest Group by 126.8% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 479,510 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,705,000 after buying an additional 268,111 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP bought a new position in NatWest Group during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $145,000. 0.58% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research analysts have commented on the company. Exane BNP Paribas raised NatWest Group from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a GBX 305 ($4.00) target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, February 22nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on NatWest Group from GBX 300 ($3.93) to GBX 315 ($4.13) in a report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on NatWest Group from GBX 280 ($3.67) to GBX 300 ($3.93) in a research report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded NatWest Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 8th. Finally, Barclays increased their price target on NatWest Group from GBX 300 ($3.93) to GBX 350 ($4.59) in a research report on Tuesday, February 22nd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, NatWest Group has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $272.60.

Shares of NWG stock opened at $5.00 on Tuesday. NatWest Group plc has a 1 year low of $4.99 and a 1 year high of $6.99. The stock has a market cap of $28.66 billion, a PE ratio of 7.14 and a beta of 1.31. The business’s fifty day moving average is $6.47 and its 200-day moving average is $6.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a current ratio of 1.06.

NatWest Group (NYSE:NWG – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 18th. The company reported $0.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.11 by ($0.03). NatWest Group had a net margin of 24.08% and a return on equity of 6.71%. The firm had revenue of $3.59 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.61 billion. Equities research analysts predict that NatWest Group plc will post 0.63 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a Semi-Annual dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 18th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 18th will be given a dividend of $0.199 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 17th. This is a boost from NatWest Group’s previous Semi-Annual dividend of $0.08. NatWest Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 22.86%.

NatWest Group Profile (Get Rating)

NatWest Group Plc engages in the provision of international banking and financial services. It operates through the following segments: Personal and Business Banking, Commercial and Private Banking, RBS International (RBSI), NatWest Markets, and Central Items and Other. The Personal and Business Banking segment consists of the United Kingdom Personal, Business Banking, and Ulster Bank RoI sub-segments.

