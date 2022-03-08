Renaissance Technologies LLC Makes New $695,000 Investment in Tidewater Inc. (NYSE:TDW)

Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new stake in Tidewater Inc. (NYSE:TDW – Get Rating) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 57,600 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock, valued at approximately $695,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned approximately 0.14% of Tidewater as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its stake in Tidewater by 2.6% during the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 7,290,714 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $87,853,000 after purchasing an additional 185,755 shares in the last quarter. Amitell Capital Pte Ltd bought a new position in Tidewater during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $1,080,000. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. bought a new position in Tidewater during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $592,000. Wittenberg Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Tidewater by 14.9% during the 3rd quarter. Wittenberg Investment Management Inc. now owns 227,248 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $2,741,000 after buying an additional 29,500 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp lifted its holdings in Tidewater by 3.3% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 868,260 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $10,463,000 after buying an additional 27,998 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.27% of the company’s stock.

Get Tidewater alerts:

NYSE:TDW opened at $17.73 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.17, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $13.56. Tidewater Inc. has a 52 week low of $9.75 and a 52 week high of $18.38. The company has a market cap of $731.88 million, a P/E ratio of -6.01 and a beta of 1.42.

Tidewater, Inc engages in the provision of offshore marine support and transportation services to the offshore energy industry. It includes the towing of, and anchor handling for, mobile offshore drilling units, transporting supplies and personnel necessary to sustain drilling, work over and production activities, offshore construction and seismic and subsea support, and a variety of specialized services such as pipe and cable laying.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Tidewater Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tidewater and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.