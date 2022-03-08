Geode Capital Management LLC Purchases 307 Shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV)

Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in iShares S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV – Get Rating) by 7.3% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 4,514 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 307 shares during the quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC’s holdings in iShares S&P 500 ETF were worth $1,945,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Harbor Advisory Corp MA increased its stake in iShares S&P 500 ETF by 1.7% in the 3rd quarter. Harbor Advisory Corp MA now owns 15,718 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,772,000 after purchasing an additional 270 shares during the period. Radnor Financial Advisors LLC increased its stake in iShares S&P 500 ETF by 0.7% in the 3rd quarter. Radnor Financial Advisors LLC now owns 10,035 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,323,000 after purchasing an additional 74 shares during the period. Barings LLC increased its stake in iShares S&P 500 ETF by 3.9% in the 3rd quarter. Barings LLC now owns 1,635,630 shares of the company’s stock worth $704,662,000 after purchasing an additional 61,712 shares during the period. MV Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in iShares S&P 500 ETF by 10.0% in the 3rd quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. now owns 91,324 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,344,000 after purchasing an additional 8,325 shares during the period. Finally, Vident Investment Advisory LLC purchased a new position in iShares S&P 500 ETF in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $216,000.

Shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF stock opened at $421.20 on Tuesday. iShares S&P 500 ETF has a one year low of $382.83 and a one year high of $482.07. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $451.65 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $454.42.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

