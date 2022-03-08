Geode Capital Management LLC Purchases Shares of 80,483 Alpha Teknova, Inc. (NASDAQ:TKNO)

Geode Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Alpha Teknova, Inc. (NASDAQ:TKNO – Get Rating) in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 80,483 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,003,000. Geode Capital Management LLC owned about 0.29% of Alpha Teknova as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in TKNO. Millennium Management LLC purchased a new stake in Alpha Teknova in the second quarter valued at about $4,847,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its stake in Alpha Teknova by 984.9% in the third quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 181,413 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,513,000 after buying an additional 164,691 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN purchased a new stake in Alpha Teknova in the second quarter valued at about $3,694,000. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in Alpha Teknova by 90.9% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 323,896 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,061,000 after buying an additional 154,190 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Stephens Investment Management Group LLC raised its stake in Alpha Teknova by 66.2% in the third quarter. Stephens Investment Management Group LLC now owns 366,324 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,118,000 after buying an additional 145,885 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 27.65% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised Alpha Teknova from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $27.67.

Shares of TKNO stock opened at $17.00 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $16.36 and its 200-day simple moving average is $20.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a current ratio of 17.90 and a quick ratio of 17.19. Alpha Teknova, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $13.78 and a fifty-two week high of $30.89.

Alpha Teknova, Inc provides reagents for bioprocessing, bioproduction, and molecular diagnostics. The company's reagents enable the discovery, research, development, and production of biopharmaceutical products, such as drug therapies, novel vaccines, and molecular diagnostics. It offers liquid culture, dry culture, agar, and animal-free media, as well as pre-poured plates, biological buffers, solutions, chemicals, and various treated and certified waters.

