Goldman Sachs Group Inc. Takes Position in BBQ Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:BBQ)

Goldman Sachs Group Inc. purchased a new stake in BBQ Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:BBQ – Get Rating) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 19,024 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $287,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. owned 0.18% of BBQ as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Northern Trust Corp boosted its holdings in BBQ by 26.9% during the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 26,409 shares of the company’s stock worth $501,000 after purchasing an additional 5,597 shares during the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new position in BBQ during the second quarter worth $651,000. State Street Corp acquired a new position in BBQ during the second quarter worth $723,000. Bridgeway Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in BBQ by 16.3% during the second quarter. Bridgeway Capital Management LLC now owns 48,038 shares of the company’s stock worth $912,000 after purchasing an additional 6,750 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in BBQ by 125.0% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 75,983 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,442,000 after purchasing an additional 42,220 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 53.86% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ BBQ opened at $12.50 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $14.73 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $14.28. BBQ Holdings, Inc. has a 1 year low of $6.10 and a 1 year high of $19.75. The firm has a market capitalization of $131.19 million, a P/E ratio of 6.68, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.03 and a beta of 1.86.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of BBQ from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, January 28th.

BBQ Holdings, Inc engages in the ownership and operation of franchise restaurants. It offers authentic hickory-smoked and off the-grill barbecue favorites, chopped pork, country-roasted chicken, and signature sandwiches and salads. The company was founded on March 29, 2019 and is headquartered in Minnetonka, MN.

