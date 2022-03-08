Goldman Sachs Group Inc. Makes New $300,000 Investment in JPMorgan US Value Factor ETF (NYSEARCA:JVAL)

Goldman Sachs Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of JPMorgan US Value Factor ETF (NYSEARCA:JVAL – Get Rating) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund bought 8,460 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $300,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. owned approximately 0.07% of JPMorgan US Value Factor ETF as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of JVAL. Wells Fargo & Company MN acquired a new stake in shares of JPMorgan US Value Factor ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at about $83,000. Strategic Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of JPMorgan US Value Factor ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at about $170,000. Fermata Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of JPMorgan US Value Factor ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at about $266,000. Roosevelt Investment Group LLC boosted its position in shares of JPMorgan US Value Factor ETF by 8.8% during the 3rd quarter. Roosevelt Investment Group LLC now owns 8,662 shares of the company’s stock valued at $308,000 after acquiring an additional 704 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James & Associates acquired a new stake in shares of JPMorgan US Value Factor ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at about $317,000.

Shares of JPMorgan US Value Factor ETF stock opened at $35.22 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $37.34 and its 200-day simple moving average is $37.21. JPMorgan US Value Factor ETF has a twelve month low of $32.97 and a twelve month high of $39.27.

