Goldman Sachs Group Inc. Has $307,000 Stake in Nano-X Imaging Ltd. (NASDAQ:NNOX)

Goldman Sachs Group Inc. trimmed its position in shares of Nano-X Imaging Ltd. (NASDAQ:NNOX – Get Rating) by 29.7% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 13,638 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,763 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc.’s holdings in Nano-X Imaging were worth $307,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its stake in Nano-X Imaging by 16.3% during the third quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 5,831 shares of the company’s stock worth $132,000 after buying an additional 819 shares in the last quarter. Phoenix Holdings Ltd. grew its stake in Nano-X Imaging by 3.6% during the third quarter. Phoenix Holdings Ltd. now owns 26,455 shares of the company’s stock worth $596,000 after buying an additional 912 shares in the last quarter. Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. acquired a new stake in Nano-X Imaging during the third quarter worth about $45,000. Macquarie Group Ltd. acquired a new stake in Nano-X Imaging during the second quarter worth about $76,000. Finally, Man Group plc acquired a new stake in Nano-X Imaging during the second quarter worth about $256,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 13.18% of the company’s stock.

Get Nano-X Imaging alerts:

NNOX has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Lifesci Capital downgraded shares of Nano-X Imaging from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 17th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Nano-X Imaging from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 20th.

NNOX opened at $9.56 on Tuesday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $11.46 and its 200-day moving average is $18.25. The company has a market cap of $457.55 million, a P/E ratio of -7.41 and a beta of 3.05. Nano-X Imaging Ltd. has a 1-year low of $8.40 and a 1-year high of $64.00. The company has a current ratio of 17.96, a quick ratio of 17.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01.

Nano-X Imaging Company Profile (Get Rating)

Nano-X Imaging Ltd., a development-stage company, develops, produces, and commercializes digital X-ray source technology for the medical imaging industry worldwide. Its X-ray source is based on a novel digital MEMs semiconductor cathode. The company also develops a prototype of the Nanox.ARC, a medical imaging system incorporating its novel digital X-ray source; and Nanox.CLOUD, a companion cloud-based software that will allow for the delivery of medical screening as a service.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Nano-X Imaging Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nano-X Imaging and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.