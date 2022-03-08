3,200 Shares in ProShares UltraPro Russell2000 (NYSEARCA:URTY) Bought by Goldman Sachs Group Inc.

Goldman Sachs Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of ProShares UltraPro Russell2000 (NYSEARCA:URTY – Get Rating) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund bought 3,200 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $317,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. owned about 0.09% of ProShares UltraPro Russell2000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in URTY. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its stake in ProShares UltraPro Russell2000 by 49.4% during the 3rd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 269 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 89 shares during the last quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. purchased a new stake in ProShares UltraPro Russell2000 during the 3rd quarter valued at about $255,000. MADDEN SECURITIES Corp purchased a new stake in ProShares UltraPro Russell2000 during the 3rd quarter valued at about $692,000. Toth Financial Advisory Corp grew its stake in ProShares UltraPro Russell2000 by 6.7% during the 3rd quarter. Toth Financial Advisory Corp now owns 32,263 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,191,000 after purchasing an additional 2,040 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Flow Traders U.S. LLC grew its stake in ProShares UltraPro Russell2000 by 105.3% during the 2nd quarter. Flow Traders U.S. LLC now owns 40,501 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,721,000 after purchasing an additional 20,770 shares during the last quarter.

Get ProShares UltraPro Russell2000 alerts:

ProShares UltraPro Russell2000 stock opened at $64.00 on Tuesday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $79.31. ProShares UltraPro Russell2000 has a fifty-two week low of $58.86 and a fifty-two week high of $136.47.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for ProShares UltraPro Russell2000 Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ProShares UltraPro Russell2000 and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.