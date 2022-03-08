Splunk (NASDAQ:SPLK) Price Target Raised to $232.00

Splunk (NASDAQ:SPLK – Get Rating) had its price objective upped by The Goldman Sachs Group from $205.00 to $232.00 in a research note released on Monday, Price Targets.com reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the software company’s stock.

Other research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on Splunk from $140.00 to $133.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 3rd. BTIG Research upgraded Splunk from a neutral rating to a buy rating and set a $155.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Monday, January 24th. Piper Sandler increased their price objective on Splunk from $150.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Thursday, January 6th. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price objective on Splunk from $170.00 to $142.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, December 2nd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price objective on Splunk from $210.00 to $190.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, December 2nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and eighteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Splunk has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $162.07.

Get Splunk alerts:

SPLK opened at $127.12 on Monday. Splunk has a 1-year low of $105.45 and a 1-year high of $176.66. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $118.45 and its 200 day simple moving average is $135.12. The company has a current ratio of 1.78, a quick ratio of 1.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 17.42. The stock has a market cap of $20.19 billion, a PE ratio of -15.41 and a beta of 1.23.

Splunk (NASDAQ:SPLK – Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 2nd. The software company reported $0.66 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.19) by $0.85. Splunk had a negative return on equity of 104.67% and a negative net margin of 50.08%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.61) EPS. Equities analysts forecast that Splunk will post -6.98 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, SVP Scott Morgan sold 838 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $112.05, for a total transaction of $93,897.90. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CAO Timothy Emanuelson sold 778 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $125.00, for a total value of $97,250.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 2,005 shares of company stock valued at $239,773 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 0.27% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Vident Investment Advisory LLC raised its position in shares of Splunk by 9.3% during the fourth quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 6,476 shares of the software company’s stock worth $749,000 after acquiring an additional 553 shares during the last quarter. Vulcan Value Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Splunk during the fourth quarter worth about $535,507,000. Weiss Multi Strategy Advisers LLC raised its position in shares of Splunk by 59.6% during the fourth quarter. Weiss Multi Strategy Advisers LLC now owns 43,093 shares of the software company’s stock worth $4,987,000 after acquiring an additional 16,093 shares during the last quarter. Future Fund LLC bought a new position in shares of Splunk during the fourth quarter worth about $430,000. Finally, Forum Financial Management LP bought a new position in shares of Splunk during the fourth quarter worth about $783,000. Institutional investors own 85.09% of the company’s stock.

Splunk Company Profile (Get Rating)

Splunk, Inc engages in the development and marketing of software solutions. Its products include Splunk cloud, Splunk light and Splunk enterprise. It also offers solutions for information technology operations, security, internet-of-things, application analytics, business analytics and industries. The company was founded by Erik M.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Splunk Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Splunk and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.