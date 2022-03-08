Nordstrom (NYSE:JWN) Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research to Strong-Buy

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Nordstrom (NYSE:JWN – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a strong-buy rating in a research note released on Monday morning, Zacks.com reports. The firm currently has $26.00 target price on the specialty retailer’s stock.

According to Zacks, “Shares of Nordstrom have outperformed the industry in the past three months, courtesy of the impressive fourth-quarter fiscal 2021 results. Both top and bottom lines surpassed the Zacks Consensus Estimate and grew year over year. Results gained from solid demand for apparel and footwear, robust digital growth, compelling merchandise, and lower markdowns. Higher merchandise margins, as well as lower buying and occupancy costs, boosted margins, which, in turn, led to bottom-line growth. Improved digital traffic at Nordstrom and Nordstrom Rack aided digital sales. Management issued the fiscal 2022 view, which seems encouraging. However, the cpompany is still grappling with the adverse comparisons with fourth-quarter fiscal 2019. Higher freight costs and ongoing supply-chain disruptions remain concerns.”

JWN has been the subject of several other research reports. StockNews.com raised shares of Nordstrom from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, March 3rd. Telsey Advisory Group increased their price target on shares of Nordstrom from $27.00 to $30.00 and gave the company a market perform rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 2nd. William Blair reissued a market perform rating on shares of Nordstrom in a research note on Wednesday, November 24th. Citigroup increased their price target on shares of Nordstrom from $25.00 to $27.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 2nd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on shares of Nordstrom from $22.00 to $31.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 2nd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $29.20.

Shares of NYSE JWN opened at $23.43 on Monday. Nordstrom has a 12-month low of $18.65 and a 12-month high of $46.45. The stock has a market cap of $3.73 billion, a PE ratio of 22.10, a P/E/G ratio of 1.22 and a beta of 2.33. The company has a current ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 0.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.91. The company has a 50-day moving average of $22.39 and a 200 day moving average of $25.66.

Nordstrom (NYSE:JWN – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 1st. The specialty retailer reported $1.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.05 by $0.18. Nordstrom had a net margin of 1.20% and a return on equity of 70.74%. The company had revenue of $4.38 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.36 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.21 EPS. Nordstrom’s revenue was up 23.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Nordstrom will post 3.32 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Mine & Arao Wealth Creation & Management LLC. lifted its holdings in Nordstrom by 293.3% during the 3rd quarter. Mine & Arao Wealth Creation & Management LLC. now owns 1,180 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 880 shares in the last quarter. Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC acquired a new stake in Nordstrom during the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. Kozak & Associates Inc. acquired a new stake in Nordstrom during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $45,000. Charter Oak Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Nordstrom by 209.1% during the 4th quarter. Charter Oak Capital Management LLC now owns 1,626 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 1,100 shares in the last quarter. Finally, TCTC Holdings LLC acquired a new stake in Nordstrom during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $48,000. Institutional investors own 58.79% of the company’s stock.

Nordstrom, Inc engages in the manufacture and trade of clothes, shoes, and accessories. It operates through Retail; and Corporate/Other. The Retail segment comprises selection of high-quality, brand-name, and private label merchandise, which includes apparel, shoes, cosmetics, and accessories for women, men, young adults, and children.

