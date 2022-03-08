EOG Resources (NYSE:EOG) Given New $140.00 Price Target at Royal Bank of Canada

EOG Resources (NYSE:EOG – Get Rating) had its target price lifted by Royal Bank of Canada from $125.00 to $140.00 in a research report report published on Monday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has an outperform rating on the energy exploration company’s stock.

Several other equities analysts have also weighed in on the stock. TD Securities raised their price objective on shares of EOG Resources from $115.00 to $130.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Monday, February 28th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on shares of EOG Resources from $97.00 to $109.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Friday, November 19th. MKM Partners raised their price objective on shares of EOG Resources from $114.00 to $127.00 in a research report on Monday, February 28th. Evercore ISI reaffirmed a buy rating on shares of EOG Resources in a research note on Sunday, November 7th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on shares of EOG Resources from $110.00 to $122.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Friday, February 25th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $111.52.

Shares of EOG opened at $120.15 on Monday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $106.87 and a 200 day moving average price of $91.95. The firm has a market capitalization of $70.30 billion, a PE ratio of 15.06, a P/E/G ratio of 0.43 and a beta of 1.79. The company has a quick ratio of 1.98, a current ratio of 2.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. EOG Resources has a 52-week low of $62.81 and a 52-week high of $121.78.

EOG Resources (NYSE:EOG – Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 24th. The energy exploration company reported $3.09 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.21 by ($0.12). EOG Resources had a net margin of 25.02% and a return on equity of 23.50%. The business had revenue of $6.04 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.56 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.71 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 103.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts expect that EOG Resources will post 11.81 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 29th. Investors of record on Friday, April 15th will be given a dividend of $0.75 per share. This represents a $3.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.50%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, April 13th. EOG Resources’s payout ratio is presently 37.59%.

In other EOG Resources news, CFO Timothy K. Driggers sold 3,925 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $95.79, for a total transaction of $375,975.75. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Michael P. Donaldson sold 11,327 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $117.15, for a total value of $1,326,958.05. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.40% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. First National Bank of South Miami acquired a new stake in shares of EOG Resources in the third quarter worth $26,000. Dixon Hughes Goodman Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of EOG Resources in the fourth quarter worth $27,000. Rational Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of EOG Resources by 102.0% in the fourth quarter. Rational Advisors LLC now owns 303 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 153 shares during the last quarter. Kessler Investment Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of EOG Resources in the third quarter worth $28,000. Finally, Webster Bank N. A. grew its stake in shares of EOG Resources by 268.0% in the third quarter. Webster Bank N. A. now owns 357 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 260 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 86.69% of the company’s stock.

EOG Resources, Inc engages in the exploration, development, production and marketing of crude oil and natural gas. It operates through the United States, Trinidad & Tobago, and Other International segments. The company was founded in 1985 and is headquartered in Houston, TX.

