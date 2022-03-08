Dimensional Fund Advisors LP Buys 86,674 Shares of BioLife Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLFS)

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its holdings in shares of BioLife Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLFS – Get Rating) by 112.5% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 163,713 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after buying an additional 86,674 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP owned 0.40% of BioLife Solutions worth $6,928,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Macquarie Group Ltd. bought a new stake in BioLife Solutions in the second quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Center for Financial Planning Inc. bought a new stake in BioLife Solutions during the third quarter worth $57,000. Royal Bank of Canada raised its position in shares of BioLife Solutions by 113.8% in the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,672 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $74,000 after purchasing an additional 890 shares during the period. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of BioLife Solutions in the third quarter valued at about $164,000. Finally, Amalgamated Bank bought a new position in shares of BioLife Solutions in the second quarter valued at about $205,000. 79.62% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ:BLFS opened at $23.64 on Tuesday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $28.67. BioLife Solutions, Inc. has a twelve month low of $20.25 and a twelve month high of $60.67. The company has a quick ratio of 2.82, a current ratio of 3.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The company has a market cap of $962.15 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -112.57 and a beta of 1.79.

BioLife Solutions (NASDAQ:BLFS – Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 28th. The medical equipment provider reported ($0.37) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.07) by ($0.30). BioLife Solutions had a negative net margin of 7.04% and a negative return on equity of 5.19%. During the same quarter last year, the company posted ($0.01) earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that BioLife Solutions, Inc. will post -0.19 EPS for the current fiscal year.

BLFS has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Maxim Group initiated coverage on shares of BioLife Solutions in a research report on Friday, November 12th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $60.00 price objective on the stock. B. Riley reduced their price objective on shares of BioLife Solutions from $67.00 to $48.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 2nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of BioLife Solutions from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $57.50.

In other BioLife Solutions news, EVP Aby J. Mathew sold 8,853 shares of BioLife Solutions stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.49, for a total transaction of $323,045.97. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Michael Rice sold 11,464 shares of BioLife Solutions stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.15, for a total transaction of $402,959.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 157,804 shares of company stock valued at $5,026,743. 5.90% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

BioLife Solutions, Inc engages in the development, manufacture and marketing of bio preservation tools for cells and tissues. Its product offerings include proprietary hypothermic storage and cryopreservation freeze media products for cells, tissues, and organs, generic blood stem cell freezing and cell thawing media products and custom product formulation and custom packaging services.

