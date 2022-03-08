ViewRay, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRAY) Shares Purchased by Invesco Ltd.

Invesco Ltd. boosted its position in ViewRay, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRAY – Get Rating) by 1,246.7% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 738,798 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 683,940 shares during the quarter. Invesco Ltd. owned 0.45% of ViewRay worth $5,326,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of VRAY. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD acquired a new position in ViewRay in the second quarter valued at $76,000. Blueshift Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in ViewRay in the third quarter valued at $101,000. B. Riley Wealth Management Inc. boosted its holdings in ViewRay by 35.7% in the third quarter. B. Riley Wealth Management Inc. now owns 14,250 shares of the company’s stock valued at $103,000 after acquiring an additional 3,750 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its holdings in ViewRay by 51.5% in the third quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 14,380 shares of the company’s stock valued at $103,000 after acquiring an additional 4,891 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Teacher Retirement System of Texas boosted its holdings in ViewRay by 54.0% in the third quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 19,402 shares of the company’s stock valued at $140,000 after acquiring an additional 6,803 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.75% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have commented on the company. Stifel Nicolaus assumed coverage on ViewRay in a research report on Tuesday, January 25th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $7.00 price objective on the stock. B. Riley raised ViewRay from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $7.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 11th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered ViewRay from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 13th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $7.21.

Shares of NASDAQ VRAY opened at $3.91 on Tuesday. ViewRay, Inc. has a 1 year low of $3.48 and a 1 year high of $8.25. The stock has a market capitalization of $701.45 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.84 and a beta of 0.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a quick ratio of 3.08 and a current ratio of 3.72. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $4.47.

ViewRay (NASDAQ:VRAY – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The company reported ($0.16) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.15) by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $20.40 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $19.73 million. ViewRay had a negative return on equity of 74.48% and a negative net margin of 156.95%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($0.18) earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that ViewRay, Inc. will post -0.66 EPS for the current fiscal year.

ViewRay, Inc designs, manufactures and markets magnetic resonance imaging (MRI) system. It develops MRIdian to address the limitations of existing external-beam radiation therapy technologies, and employs MRI-based technology to provide real-time imaging that defines the tumor from the surrounding soft tissue, and other critical organs, both before and during radiation treatment delivery.

