Dimensional Fund Advisors LP Purchases 1,848 Shares of TransAlta Co. (NYSE:TAC)

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its position in TransAlta Co. (NYSE:TAC – Get Rating) (TSE:TA) by 0.3% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 623,744 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,848 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP owned about 0.23% of TransAlta worth $6,587,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of TransAlta by 3.2% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 35,309 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $373,000 after acquiring an additional 1,092 shares during the period. Barclays PLC grew its position in shares of TransAlta by 48.1% in the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 14,163 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $150,000 after acquiring an additional 4,599 shares during the period. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC grew its position in shares of TransAlta by 37.3% in the 2nd quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 22,485 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $224,000 after acquiring an additional 6,105 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of TransAlta by 9.8% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 73,076 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $728,000 after buying an additional 6,545 shares during the period. Finally, Boothbay Fund Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of TransAlta during the 2nd quarter worth about $104,000. 61.01% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several brokerages recently commented on TAC. BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on shares of TransAlta from C$16.00 to C$17.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 10th. National Bankshares lifted their target price on shares of TransAlta from C$13.00 to C$14.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Thursday, November 11th. CIBC lifted their target price on shares of TransAlta from C$16.50 to C$17.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 11th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on shares of TransAlta from C$14.00 to C$17.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 10th. Finally, National Bank Financial boosted their price objective on shares of TransAlta from $13.00 to $14.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Thursday, November 11th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $15.90.

Shares of NYSE:TAC opened at $9.85 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $10.53. The firm has a market cap of $2.67 billion, a PE ratio of -5.83 and a beta of 1.19. The company has a quick ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.47. TransAlta Co. has a 12 month low of $8.14 and a 12 month high of $12.13.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 1st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 1st will be given a $0.039 dividend. This represents a $0.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.58%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, February 28th. TransAlta’s payout ratio is presently -9.47%.

TransAlta Company Profile

TransAlta Corp. engages in the generation and distribution of electricity through wind, hydro, gas and coal power plants. It operates through the following business segments: Canadian Coal, U.S. Coal, Canadian Gas, Australian Gas, Wind & Solar, Hydro, Energy Marketing and Corporate. The Canadian Coal, U.S.

