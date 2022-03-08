Goldman Sachs Group Inc. Sells 98,445 Shares of El Pollo Loco Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:LOCO)

Goldman Sachs Group Inc. reduced its stake in shares of El Pollo Loco Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:LOCO – Get Rating) by 83.5% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 19,451 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after selling 98,445 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. owned about 0.05% of El Pollo Loco worth $329,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. William Blair Investment Management LLC grew its position in shares of El Pollo Loco by 50,004.1% during the 3rd quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 1,665,961 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $28,155,000 after acquiring an additional 1,662,636 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its position in shares of El Pollo Loco by 0.9% during the 3rd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 132,939 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $2,247,000 after acquiring an additional 1,243 shares during the period. Summit Global Investments bought a new position in shares of El Pollo Loco during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $406,000. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System boosted its holdings in El Pollo Loco by 5.4% in the 3rd quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 99,210 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $1,677,000 after buying an additional 5,052 shares during the period. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in El Pollo Loco by 24.6% in the 3rd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 20,148 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $341,000 after buying an additional 3,975 shares during the period. 47.27% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get El Pollo Loco alerts:

NASDAQ LOCO opened at $12.46 on Tuesday. El Pollo Loco Holdings, Inc. has a 1 year low of $12.06 and a 1 year high of $20.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a current ratio of 0.59 and a quick ratio of 0.56. The stock has a market capitalization of $455.55 million, a PE ratio of 15.97 and a beta of 1.46. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $13.46 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $14.87.

Several research firms recently commented on LOCO. StockNews.com raised shares of El Pollo Loco from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, February 21st. TheStreet downgraded shares of El Pollo Loco from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Monday, November 29th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of El Pollo Loco from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 17th. Finally, Benchmark started coverage on shares of El Pollo Loco in a report on Friday, November 12th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $18.00 price objective for the company. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $20.67.

In other El Pollo Loco news, COO Miguel Lozano sold 25,238 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.87, for a total value of $324,813.06. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Corporate insiders own 47.90% of the company’s stock.

About El Pollo Loco (Get Rating)

El Pollo Loco Holdings, Inc engages in the development, franchising, licensing, and operation of quick-service restaurants under the name El Pollo Loco. It specializes in fire-grilling fresh citrus-marinated chicken with variety of offerings which include Chicken Avocado Burrito, Pollo Fit entrees, chicken tostada salads, and Pollo Bowls.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for El Pollo Loco Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for El Pollo Loco and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.