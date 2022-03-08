PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL) EVP Jonathan Auerbach Sells 40,749 Shares of Stock

PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL – Get Rating) EVP Jonathan Auerbach sold 40,749 shares of PayPal stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.62, for a total value of $4,100,164.38. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Shares of PayPal stock opened at $93.61 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $109.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.59, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.52 and a beta of 1.30. PayPal Holdings, Inc. has a 12-month low of $93.50 and a 12-month high of $310.16. The company has a quick ratio of 1.22, a current ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $146.38 and a 200 day simple moving average of $205.30.

Get PayPal alerts:

PayPal (NASDAQ:PYPL – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 1st. The credit services provider reported $0.92 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.86 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $6.92 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.89 billion. PayPal had a net margin of 16.43% and a return on equity of 20.30%. The company’s revenue was up 13.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.75 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that PayPal Holdings, Inc. will post 3.42 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Bank of Montreal Can raised its holdings in shares of PayPal by 123.0% in the fourth quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 8,051,183 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $2,334,845,000 after buying an additional 4,440,194 shares during the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of PayPal by 20.6% in the fourth quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 14,468,988 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $2,728,562,000 after acquiring an additional 2,476,199 shares during the last quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P raised its stake in shares of PayPal by 66,379.2% in the fourth quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P now owns 1,382,103 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $260,637,000 after acquiring an additional 1,380,024 shares during the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC acquired a new position in shares of PayPal during the fourth quarter worth approximately $253,727,000. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its stake in shares of PayPal by 14.7% during the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 10,280,330 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $1,938,665,000 after purchasing an additional 1,315,555 shares during the last quarter. 78.38% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on PYPL shares. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price objective on shares of PayPal from $230.00 to $180.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 2nd. DZ Bank downgraded PayPal from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $140.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, February 3rd. Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group dropped their price target on shares of PayPal from $200.00 to $190.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, November 9th. BMO Capital Markets lowered their target price on shares of PayPal from $224.00 to $180.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 2nd. Finally, BTIG Research lowered shares of PayPal from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 2nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and thirty have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $203.84.

About PayPal (Get Rating)

PayPal Holdings, Inc engages in the development of technology platform for digital payments. Its solutions include PayPal, PayPal Credit, Braintree, Venmo, Xoom, and Paydiant products. The firm manages a two-sided proprietary global technology platform that links customers, which consist of both merchants and consumers, to facilitate the processing of payment transactions.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for PayPal Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PayPal and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.