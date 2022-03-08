Brokerages Expect Spirit Realty Capital, Inc. (NYSE:SRC) to Post $0.87 Earnings Per Share

Brokerages predict that Spirit Realty Capital, Inc. (NYSE:SRC – Get Rating) will post earnings of $0.87 per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Five analysts have made estimates for Spirit Realty Capital’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.89 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.86. Spirit Realty Capital posted earnings per share of $0.76 during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 14.5%. The business is expected to issue its next earnings report on Wednesday, May 4th.

On average, analysts expect that Spirit Realty Capital will report full-year earnings of $3.55 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.52 to $3.57. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post earnings of $3.70 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.63 to $3.74. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow Spirit Realty Capital.

Spirit Realty Capital (NYSE:SRC – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Sunday, February 13th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.81 by ($0.48). Spirit Realty Capital had a return on equity of 4.60% and a net margin of 27.80%. The company had revenue of $156.06 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $156.35 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.74 earnings per share. Spirit Realty Capital’s revenue was up 21.3% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of analysts have recently commented on SRC shares. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded Spirit Realty Capital from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $56.00 to $52.00 in a report on Monday, January 10th. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on Spirit Realty Capital from $55.00 to $50.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, December 3rd. Mizuho boosted their target price on Spirit Realty Capital from $48.00 to $49.00 in a report on Thursday, January 20th. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on shares of Spirit Realty Capital in a report on Friday, December 10th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $57.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Spirit Realty Capital from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 15th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Spirit Realty Capital currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $52.90.

NYSE:SRC opened at $45.23 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $5.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.26 and a beta of 1.28. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $46.97 and its two-hundred day moving average is $47.87. Spirit Realty Capital has a fifty-two week low of $40.97 and a fifty-two week high of $52.29. The company has a quick ratio of 0.15, a current ratio of 0.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 14th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 31st will be paid a $0.638 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 30th. This represents a $2.55 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.64%. Spirit Realty Capital’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 187.50%.

In related news, CAO Jay Young sold 19,037 shares of Spirit Realty Capital stock in a transaction on Friday, February 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.38, for a total transaction of $882,936.06. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 0.56% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of SRC. AGF Investments LLC bought a new position in Spirit Realty Capital during the 4th quarter valued at $36,000. Moors & Cabot Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Spirit Realty Capital in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Private Capital Group LLC raised its position in shares of Spirit Realty Capital by 34.3% during the 3rd quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 924 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $43,000 after acquiring an additional 236 shares in the last quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc lifted its stake in Spirit Realty Capital by 67.9% during the third quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 992 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $46,000 after purchasing an additional 401 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. boosted its holdings in Spirit Realty Capital by 67.2% in the fourth quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 1,003 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $48,000 after purchasing an additional 403 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.92% of the company’s stock.

Spirit Realty Capital, Inc operates as a holding company. Its in-house capabilities include acquisition, portfolio management, asset management, credit research, real estate research, legal, finance and accounting and capital markets. The company was founded on August 14, 2003 and is headquartered in Dallas, TX.

