Motorola Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:MSI) CEO Gregory Q. Brown Sells 81,731 Shares

Motorola Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:MSI – Get Rating) CEO Gregory Q. Brown sold 81,731 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $221.92, for a total transaction of $18,137,743.52. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link.

NYSE:MSI opened at $216.51 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $36.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.24, a PEG ratio of 2.73 and a beta of 0.86. Motorola Solutions, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $176.00 and a fifty-two week high of $273.65. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $236.76 and a 200-day moving average price of $243.80.

Motorola Solutions (NYSE:MSI – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 9th. The communications equipment provider reported $2.85 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.74 by $0.11. Motorola Solutions had a net margin of 15.24% and a negative return on equity of 542.03%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $2.73 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that Motorola Solutions, Inc. will post 9.07 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 14th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 15th will be given a dividend of $0.79 per share. This represents a $3.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.46%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 14th. Motorola Solutions’s dividend payout ratio is 44.13%.

Several analysts have commented on MSI shares. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of Motorola Solutions from $265.00 to $250.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 25th. Citigroup boosted their price objective on shares of Motorola Solutions from $260.00 to $275.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 10th. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price objective on Motorola Solutions from $306.00 to $288.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 10th. StockNews.com lowered Motorola Solutions from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 10th. Finally, Argus upgraded shares of Motorola Solutions from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $280.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 11th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Motorola Solutions presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $269.18.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of MSI. Steward Financial Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Motorola Solutions in the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. Amplius Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Motorola Solutions during the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. Missouri Trust & Investment Co acquired a new position in Motorola Solutions in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Asset Dedication LLC acquired a new position in shares of Motorola Solutions during the third quarter worth $29,000. Finally, Assetmark Inc. grew its stake in shares of Motorola Solutions by 50.0% in the third quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 126 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 42 shares during the last quarter. 85.48% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Motorola Solutions, Inc engages in the provision of communication infrastructure, devices, accessories, software, and services. It operates through the following segments: Products & Systems Integration and Software & Services. The Products & Systems Integration segment offers an extensive portfolio of infrastructure, devices, accessories, video security devices and infrastructure, and the implementation and integration of such systems, devices, and applications.

