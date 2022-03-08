PRA Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:PRAA) Expected to Announce Earnings of $0.74 Per Share

Equities analysts forecast that PRA Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:PRAA – Get Rating) will announce earnings of $0.74 per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Four analysts have provided estimates for PRA Group’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.69 and the highest is $0.77. PRA Group reported earnings of $1.27 per share in the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year over year growth rate of 41.7%. The company is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, May 5th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that PRA Group will report full-year earnings of $2.75 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.59 to $3.40. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the company will post earnings of $3.44 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.57 to $4.27. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow PRA Group.

PRA Group (NASDAQ:PRAA – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 28th. The business services provider reported $0.79 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.65 by $0.14. PRA Group had a return on equity of 13.01% and a net margin of 16.72%. The firm had revenue of $256.90 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $252.55 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.65 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 6.2% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of equities analysts have commented on the stock. JMP Securities reduced their price objective on shares of PRA Group from $60.00 to $56.00 and set a “market outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 1st. William Blair reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of PRA Group in a report on Tuesday, March 1st. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of PRA Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 1st.

In related news, Director John H. Fain sold 4,144 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.24, for a total value of $199,906.56. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Chairman Steven D. Fredrickson sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.96, for a total value of $489,600.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 44,061 shares of company stock valued at $2,150,916 over the last 90 days. 1.75% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in PRAA. Stephens Inc. AR raised its stake in PRA Group by 5.7% in the fourth quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 4,298 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $216,000 after purchasing an additional 231 shares in the last quarter. Redmond Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in PRA Group by 0.8% in the 4th quarter. Redmond Asset Management LLC now owns 38,854 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,951,000 after buying an additional 317 shares during the period. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd raised its position in shares of PRA Group by 53.7% in the 3rd quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 919 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 321 shares in the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System lifted its holdings in shares of PRA Group by 0.6% during the 4th quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 62,279 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $3,127,000 after acquiring an additional 361 shares during the period. Finally, Marshall Wace North America L.P. boosted its position in shares of PRA Group by 32.9% during the 1st quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. now owns 1,655 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $44,000 after acquiring an additional 410 shares in the last quarter. 98.89% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

PRAA stock opened at $44.90 on Tuesday. PRA Group has a 1-year low of $34.83 and a 1-year high of $51.00. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $47.18 and its 200 day simple moving average is $44.59. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.83 billion, a PE ratio of 11.11 and a beta of 1.35.

PRA Group, Inc engages in the purchase, collection and management of portfolios of nonperforming loans. The firm purchase portfolios of nonperforming loans at a discount in two broad categories: Core and Insolvency. It also provides fee-based services on class action claims recoveries and by servicing consumer bankruptcy accounts in the United States.

