Enghouse Systems (OTCMKTS:EGHSF) Price Target Lowered to C$50.00 at TD Securities

Enghouse Systems (OTCMKTS:EGHSF – Get Rating) had its target price decreased by TD Securities from C$60.00 to C$50.00 in a research note issued to investors on Monday, The Fly reports.

Separately, CIBC dropped their target price on Enghouse Systems from C$69.00 to C$58.00 in a report on Monday, January 10th.

Enghouse Systems stock opened at $27.42 on Monday. Enghouse Systems has a 52 week low of $27.42 and a 52 week high of $50.78. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $34.08 and its 200 day moving average price is $40.46.

Enghouse Systems Ltd. engages in the development of enterprise software solutions. It operates through the Interactive Management Group and Asset Management Group segments. The Interactive Management Group segment offers customer interaction software and service that are designed to provide customer service, increase efficiency, and manage customer communications.

