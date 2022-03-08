Exxon Mobil (NYSE:XOM) Price Target Raised to $84.00 at MKM Partners

Exxon Mobil (NYSE:XOM – Get Rating) had its price target raised by MKM Partners from $81.00 to $84.00 in a research note released on Monday, The Fly reports. They currently have a buy rating on the oil and gas company’s stock.

A number of other brokerages have also recently commented on XOM. TheStreet raised Exxon Mobil from a c+ rating to a b- rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $83.00 price target on Exxon Mobil in a research report on Tuesday, February 1st. Barclays boosted their price target on Exxon Mobil from $73.00 to $91.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 9th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on Exxon Mobil from $73.00 to $86.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a research report on Thursday, March 3rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Exxon Mobil from a hold rating to a strong-buy rating and set a $82.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Thursday, January 13th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have issued a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $74.50.

XOM stock opened at $87.12 on Monday. Exxon Mobil has a fifty-two week low of $52.10 and a fifty-two week high of $87.23. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $74.63 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $65.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a current ratio of 1.04. The company has a market capitalization of $368.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.16, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.81 and a beta of 1.16.

Exxon Mobil (NYSE:XOM – Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 1st. The oil and gas company reported $2.05 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.94 by $0.11. Exxon Mobil had a return on equity of 13.67% and a net margin of 8.07%. The firm had revenue of $84.97 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $84.58 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.03 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 82.6% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts forecast that Exxon Mobil will post 7.52 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 10th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 10th will be given a dividend of $0.88 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, February 9th. This represents a $3.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.04%. Exxon Mobil’s payout ratio is 65.31%.

Exxon Mobil declared that its Board of Directors has authorized a share buyback plan on Tuesday, February 1st that permits the company to buyback $10.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization permits the oil and gas company to reacquire up to 2.9% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are usually an indication that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

In other Exxon Mobil news, insider James M. Spellings, Jr. sold 12,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.63, for a total value of $782,875.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Jeffrey W. Ubben sold 1,500,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.05, for a total transaction of $120,075,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 1,529,800 shares of company stock valued at $122,121,988. Company insiders own 0.05% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Guardian Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Exxon Mobil during the fourth quarter worth approximately $30,000. Horan Securities Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Exxon Mobil during the fourth quarter worth approximately $31,000. West Bancorporation Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Exxon Mobil during the fourth quarter worth approximately $32,000. Nvwm LLC increased its position in shares of Exxon Mobil by 100.0% during the fourth quarter. Nvwm LLC now owns 600 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares during the period. Finally, Core Wealth Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of Exxon Mobil by 454.5% during the fourth quarter. Core Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 610 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares during the period. 51.91% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Exxon Mobil Company Profile (Get Rating)

Exxon Mobil Corp. engages in the exploration, development, and distribution of oil, gas, and petroleum products. It operates through the following segments: Upstream, Downstream and Chemical. The Upstream segment produces crude oil and natural gas. The Downstream segment manufactures and trades petroleum products.

