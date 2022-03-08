Société Générale Société anonyme (OTCMKTS:SCGLY) Upgraded by Berenberg Bank to Hold

Berenberg Bank upgraded shares of Société Générale Société anonyme (OTCMKTS:SCGLY – Get Rating) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report sent to investors on Monday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has €25.50 ($27.72) price target on the financial services provider’s stock.

Several other brokerages also recently weighed in on SCGLY. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Société Générale Société anonyme from €37.00 ($40.22) to €39.00 ($42.39) in a report on Monday, January 10th. Barclays raised Société Générale Société anonyme from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating in a report on Wednesday, December 8th. UBS Group raised their price target on Société Générale Société anonyme from €30.00 ($32.61) to €34.70 ($37.72) and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Monday, February 7th. Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on Société Générale Société anonyme from €38.00 ($41.30) to €40.00 ($43.48) in a report on Monday, January 10th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Société Générale Société anonyme from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Wednesday, November 24th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Société Générale Société anonyme presently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $30.77.

SCGLY opened at $4.30 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $18.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 2.95 and a beta of 1.56. Société Générale Société anonyme has a 12 month low of $4.24 and a 12 month high of $8.51. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $7.18 and a 200-day moving average price of $6.74.

Société Générale Société anonyme (OTCMKTS:SCGLY – Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 10th. The financial services provider reported $0.35 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.24 by $0.11. Société Générale Société anonyme had a net margin of 21.83% and a return on equity of 6.69%. The business had revenue of $7.83 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7 billion. On average, research analysts forecast that Société Générale Société anonyme will post 0.93 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Société Générale SA provides banking and financial services. It operates through the following business segments: French Retail Banking, International Retail Banking & Financial Services, and Global Banking & Investor Solutions. The French Retail Banking segment includes the domestic networks Societe Generale, Crédit du Nord and Boursorama.

