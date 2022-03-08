Société Générale Société anonyme (OTCMKTS:SCGLY) Upgraded by Berenberg Bank to Hold

Berenberg Bank upgraded shares of Société Générale Société anonyme (OTCMKTS:SCGLY – Get Rating) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report sent to investors on Monday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has €25.50 ($27.72) price target on the financial services provider’s stock.
Several other brokerages also recently weighed in on SCGLY. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Société Générale Société anonyme from €37.00 ($40.22) to €39.00 ($42.39) in a report on Monday, January 10th. Barclays raised Société Générale Société anonyme from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating in a report on Wednesday, December 8th. UBS Group raised their price target on Société Générale Société anonyme from €30.00 ($32.61) to €34.70 ($37.72) and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Monday, February 7th. Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on Société Générale Société anonyme from €38.00 ($41.30) to €40.00 ($43.48) in a report on Monday, January 10th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Société Générale Société anonyme from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Wednesday, November 24th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Société Générale Société anonyme presently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $30.77.
SCGLY opened at $4.30 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $18.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 2.95 and a beta of 1.56. Société Générale Société anonyme has a 12 month low of $4.24 and a 12 month high of $8.51. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $7.18 and a 200-day moving average price of $6.74.
Société Générale Société anonyme Company Profile (Get Rating)
Société Générale SA provides banking and financial services. It operates through the following business segments: French Retail Banking, International Retail Banking & Financial Services, and Global Banking & Investor Solutions. The French Retail Banking segment includes the domestic networks Societe Generale, Crédit du Nord and Boursorama.
