AstraZeneca (LON:AZN) Given “Buy” Rating at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

AstraZeneca (LON:AZN – Get Rating)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reissued by stock analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft in a research report issued on Tuesday, LSE.Co.UK reports. They currently have a £105 ($137.58) target price on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft’s target price suggests a potential upside of 21.04% from the company’s current price.

A number of other brokerages also recently issued reports on AZN. Jefferies Financial Group set a GBX 8,800 ($115.30) price target on shares of AstraZeneca in a report on Wednesday, February 16th. Citigroup reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a £105 ($137.58) price target on shares of AstraZeneca in a report on Thursday, December 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a £100 ($131.03) price objective on shares of AstraZeneca in a report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Kepler Capital Markets set a GBX 9,500 ($124.48) target price on AstraZeneca in a research note on Monday, November 22nd. Finally, Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a £100 ($131.03) target price on shares of AstraZeneca in a research report on Tuesday, March 1st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of GBX 9,728.46 ($127.47).

Shares of AstraZeneca stock opened at GBX 8,675 ($113.67) on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.16, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 82.58. AstraZeneca has a 12 month low of GBX 6,899.80 ($90.41) and a 12 month high of GBX 9,523 ($124.78). The stock’s fifty day moving average price is GBX 8,658.64 and its 200-day moving average price is GBX 8,651.95. The firm has a market cap of £134.41 billion and a P/E ratio of 1,474.92.

AstraZeneca PLC discovers, develops, manufactures, and commercializes prescription medicines in the areas of oncology, cardiovascular, renal and metabolism, respiratory, infection, neuroscience, and gastroenterology worldwide. The company's marketed products include Tagrisso, Lynparza, Imfinzi, Enhertu, Koselugo, Lumoxiti, Equidacent, Zoladex, Faslodex, Iressa, Arimidex, Casodex/Cosudex, and others for oncology diseases; Onglyza, Bydureon, Lokelma, Byetta, Qtern, Symlin, and others for cardiovascular, renal, and metabolism diseases; and Symbicort, Pulmicort, Fasenra, Daliresp/Daxas, Duaklir, Tudorza/Eklira, Bevespi, Breztri, Anifrolumab, and others for respiratory and immunology diseases.

