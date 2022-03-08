Geode Capital Management LLC Buys 2,898 Shares of Parke Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:PKBK)

Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Parke Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:PKBK – Get Rating) by 3.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 80,606 shares of the bank’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,898 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC owned approximately 0.68% of Parke Bancorp worth $1,767,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of PKBK. Millennium Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Parke Bancorp during the second quarter worth $3,728,000. Siena Capital Partners GP LLC bought a new position in Parke Bancorp in the third quarter valued at $1,723,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its position in Parke Bancorp by 25.7% in the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 191,534 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $3,746,000 after purchasing an additional 39,100 shares in the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC grew its position in Parke Bancorp by 101.4% in the third quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 20,162 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $442,000 after purchasing an additional 10,150 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley grew its position in Parke Bancorp by 20.6% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 20,751 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $406,000 after purchasing an additional 3,539 shares in the last quarter. 36.72% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Separately, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Parke Bancorp in a research report on Wednesday, March 2nd. They issued a “buy” rating for the company.

Parke Bancorp stock opened at $22.80 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $271.18 million, a P/E ratio of 6.77 and a beta of 0.82. Parke Bancorp, Inc. has a 1-year low of $18.50 and a 1-year high of $24.57. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $23.47 and a 200 day simple moving average of $22.18. The company has a current ratio of 1.16, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 19th. Investors of record on Wednesday, January 5th were given a $0.16 dividend. This represents a $0.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.81%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, January 4th. Parke Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 18.99%.

In other Parke Bancorp news, Director Edward Infantolino sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, January 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.00, for a total value of $240,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Celestino R. Pennoni sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.65, for a total transaction of $118,250.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 53,836 shares of company stock valued at $1,287,831. Corporate insiders own 18.20% of the company’s stock.

Parke Bancorp, Inc operates as a bank holding company for Parke Bank. Parke Bank is a service commercial bank, which provides personal and business financial services to individuals and small-sized businesses. Its commercial loan products include residential and commercial real estate construction loans, working capital loans and lines of credit, demand, term and time loans, equipment, inventory and accounts receivable financing, fixed rate second mortgages, and new and used auto loans as well as overdraft protection.

