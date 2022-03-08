Insider Buying: HPQ-Silicon Resources Inc. (CVE:HPQ) Senior Officer Acquires 500,000 Shares of Stock

HPQ-Silicon Resources Inc. (CVE:HPQ – Get Rating) Senior Officer Francois Rivard bought 500,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 1st. The stock was purchased at an average cost of C$0.37 per share, for a total transaction of C$182,500.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now owns 600,000 shares in the company, valued at C$219,000.

CVE HPQ opened at C$0.31 on Tuesday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is C$0.43. The company has a market capitalization of C$103.52 million and a PE ratio of -51.67. HPQ-Silicon Resources Inc. has a fifty-two week low of C$0.29 and a fifty-two week high of C$1.27. The company has a quick ratio of 7.64, a current ratio of 7.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 11.54.

HPQ-Silicon Resources Inc engages in the exploration and evaluation of quartz properties in Canada. It is involved in the exploration and production of silicon metals and porous silicon wafers. It holds a 100% interests in the Roncevaux property includes 27 claims covering an area of 1,895.76 hectares located in the Matapedia region of GaspÃ©; and Martinville property, which consists of 4 claims covering an area of 2.42 square kilometers located to the east of Montreal.

