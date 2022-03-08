Insider Buying: HPQ-Silicon Resources Inc. (CVE:HPQ) Senior Officer Acquires 500,000 Shares of Stock

HPQ-Silicon Resources Inc. (CVE:HPQ – Get Rating) Senior Officer Francois Rivard bought 500,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 1st. The stock was purchased at an average cost of C$0.37 per share, for a total transaction of C$182,500.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now owns 600,000 shares in the company, valued at C$219,000.
CVE HPQ opened at C$0.31 on Tuesday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is C$0.43. The company has a market capitalization of C$103.52 million and a PE ratio of -51.67. HPQ-Silicon Resources Inc. has a fifty-two week low of C$0.29 and a fifty-two week high of C$1.27. The company has a quick ratio of 7.64, a current ratio of 7.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 11.54.
About HPQ-Silicon Resources (Get Rating)
Recommended Stories
- 3 Undervalued Stocks Primed to Sizzle
- Analysts And Institutions Turn On BJ’s Wholesale Club
- Cheesecake Factory is Reversing Higher
- Volatility Spikes On Russian Aggression, Equity Markets Reverse
- Palo Alto Networks Stock is Heating Up
Receive News & Ratings for HPQ-Silicon Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for HPQ-Silicon Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.