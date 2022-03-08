Renaissance Technologies LLC Reduces Stock Position in ChoiceOne Financial Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:COFS)

Renaissance Technologies LLC lessened its stake in ChoiceOne Financial Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:COFS – Get Rating) by 32.7% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 28,381 shares of the company’s stock after selling 13,819 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned approximately 0.37% of ChoiceOne Financial Services worth $702,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. LPL Financial LLC grew its holdings in shares of ChoiceOne Financial Services by 11.0% in the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 18,137 shares of the company’s stock worth $439,000 after acquiring an additional 1,799 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in shares of ChoiceOne Financial Services by 92.0% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 6,466 shares of the company’s stock valued at $157,000 after purchasing an additional 3,098 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada increased its position in shares of ChoiceOne Financial Services by 265.4% during the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 2,898 shares of the company’s stock valued at $70,000 after purchasing an additional 2,105 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC bought a new position in shares of ChoiceOne Financial Services in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $2,482,000. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP bought a new stake in ChoiceOne Financial Services during the second quarter valued at approximately $481,000. 11.60% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get ChoiceOne Financial Services alerts:

COFS opened at $25.12 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $26.03. The company has a market capitalization of $190.26 million, a P/E ratio of 8.78 and a beta of 0.81. ChoiceOne Financial Services, Inc. has a 1-year low of $22.76 and a 1-year high of $30.00. The company has a quick ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 0.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16.

ChoiceOne Financial Services (NASDAQ:COFS – Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, January 26th. The company reported $0.66 EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $19.89 million for the quarter. ChoiceOne Financial Services had a return on equity of 9.84% and a net margin of 26.30%.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 15th will be paid a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.98%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 14th. ChoiceOne Financial Services’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 34.97%.

ChoiceOne Financial Services Profile (Get Rating)

ChoiceOne Financial Services, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of a variety of deposit, payment, credit, and other financial services to all types of customers, through its subsidiary, ChoiceOne Bank. The firm offers time, savings, and demand deposits, safe deposit services, and automated transaction machine services.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding COFS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for ChoiceOne Financial Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:COFS – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for ChoiceOne Financial Services Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ChoiceOne Financial Services and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.