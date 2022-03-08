Needham & Company LLC Trims Grid Dynamics (NASDAQ:GDYN) Target Price to $22.00

Grid Dynamics (NASDAQ:GDYN – Get Rating) had its price target decreased by Needham & Company LLC from $45.00 to $22.00 in a report released on Friday morning, Price Targets.com reports. Needham & Company LLC currently has a buy rating on the stock.

GDYN has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Cantor Fitzgerald dropped their price objective on shares of Grid Dynamics from $40.00 to $25.00 in a research note on Friday, February 25th. TheStreet downgraded Grid Dynamics from a c- rating to a d+ rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 2nd. Finally, Cowen cut Grid Dynamics from an outperform rating to a market perform rating and cut their price target for the stock from $37.00 to $16.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 24th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $23.94.

GDYN opened at $9.34 on Friday. Grid Dynamics has a 1 year low of $9.29 and a 1 year high of $42.81. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $25.19 and a 200 day moving average price of $30.00. The company has a market cap of $609.45 million, a PE ratio of -71.85 and a beta of 1.09.

Grid Dynamics (NASDAQ:GDYN – Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 3rd. The company reported $0.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.08 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $66.54 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $58.79 million. Grid Dynamics had a negative net margin of 3.64% and a positive return on equity of 12.97%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 120.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.04 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that Grid Dynamics will post 0.34 EPS for the current year.

In other Grid Dynamics news, insider Stan Klimoff sold 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.58, for a total transaction of $146,320.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Company insiders own 11.80% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in GDYN. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in Grid Dynamics by 5.7% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,222,685 shares of the company’s stock valued at $236,275,000 after purchasing an additional 337,586 shares during the last quarter. Riverbridge Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Grid Dynamics by 3.9% in the 4th quarter. Riverbridge Partners LLC now owns 3,088,803 shares of the company’s stock valued at $117,282,000 after buying an additional 117,281 shares during the period. Wasatch Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of Grid Dynamics by 69.4% during the 4th quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. now owns 2,543,071 shares of the company’s stock valued at $96,560,000 after buying an additional 1,041,484 shares during the last quarter. abrdn plc raised its stake in Grid Dynamics by 8.5% during the fourth quarter. abrdn plc now owns 1,624,313 shares of the company’s stock worth $61,675,000 after acquiring an additional 127,835 shares during the period. Finally, Jennison Associates LLC lifted its holdings in Grid Dynamics by 66.6% in the third quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 1,596,545 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,651,000 after acquiring an additional 638,428 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.15% of the company’s stock.

Grid Dynamics Holdings, Inc provides digital engineering and information technology services. Its core business is to deliver focused and complex technical consulting, software design, development, testing and internet service operations. The company also helps organizations become more agile and create innovative digital products and experiences through its deep expertise in emerging technology, such as AI, data science, cloud computing, big data and DevOps, lean software development practices and a performance product culture.

