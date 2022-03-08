Mechel PAO (NYSE:MTL) Shares Sold by Goldman Sachs Group Inc.

Goldman Sachs Group Inc. decreased its position in shares of Mechel PAO (NYSE:MTL – Get Rating) by 56.3% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 84,041 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 108,386 shares during the quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc.’s holdings in Mechel PAO were worth $341,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of MTL. Balyasny Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Mechel PAO during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $79,000. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new stake in Mechel PAO in the 2nd quarter valued at $517,000. Marshall Wace LLP grew its stake in Mechel PAO by 1,408.4% in the 2nd quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 303,167 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $615,000 after acquiring an additional 283,069 shares during the period. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC grew its stake in Mechel PAO by 133.5% in the 2nd quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 284,654 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $578,000 after acquiring an additional 162,753 shares during the period. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in Mechel PAO in the 2nd quarter valued at $74,000.

Shares of MTL stock opened at $2.25 on Tuesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $3.07 and its two-hundred day moving average is $3.45. Mechel PAO has a fifty-two week low of $1.58 and a fifty-two week high of $5.19.

Separately, Raymond James raised shares of Mechel PAO to an “outperform” rating and set a $14.50 price target on the stock in a research note on Monday, December 6th.

Mechel PAO is a holding company, which engages in the mining and production of coal and steel, iron core, and nickel products. It operates through the following business segments: Steel, Mining, and Power. The Steel segment sells semi-finished steel products, long products of a wide range of steel grades, carbon and stainless flat steel products, and high value-added metal products.

